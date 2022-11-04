Essential Eyecare & Optical can help get a clear-eyed view on detecting vision problems

Our eyes help us take in the world around us. Eye exams at every age and life stage can help keep your vision strong. It’s important to take care of your vision health, just as you take care of the rest of your body. Vision health affects how well you can see, learn, and enjoy life.

Essential Eyecare & Optical specializes in understanding how the human eye really works, as well as diseases and conditions that affect your vision, many of which do not have obvious symptoms. They know how age and risk factors affect vision over time for the young and old.

They offer a full range of eye health service to clients of all ages, from children to older adults: providing routine eye exams and vision tests, eye disease diagnosis and management, immediate attention for eye emergencies, and complete eye health management. And they offer corrective laser eye surgery co-management as well.

At any age, it’s important to be alert to red flags that could signal vision problems. These include frequent squinting or eye rubbing, moving closer and closer to things (like the TV or computer screen) to see clearly, closing one eye to read, holding a book unusually close or recurring bouts of blurry vision.

For children, teachers might report a fidgetiness or inability to maintain attention, which is natural if you’re having difficulty seeing the board at the front of the classroom. Your child’s vision plays an important role in their development. If your child has an uncorrected vison problem, it may affect their ability to learn and reach their highest potential. Undetected vision problems can impact your child’s performance both in and out of the classroom.

Eyes are important indicators of overall health for everyone. Comprehensive eye care goes beyond a prescription for glasses or contact lenses. At Essential Eyecare & Optical, they take the time to get to know you, your eye care history, and your vision needs. Their optometrist provides the expert care, advice, options, and the follow-up you need, whether you are a new patient or an existing one.

An Apopka native, Dr. David Dada attended high school at Forest Lake Academy. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Biology from Gainesville’s University of Florida, and a Bachelor’s of Vision Science and Doctor of Optometry at NOVA Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale.

Dr. Dada’s comprehensive professional training has taken him to various state-of-the-art clinics, such as the VA Clinic, specialty OMD clinics, and various OD-OMD practices. These experiences have shaped him into an exceptionally skilled optometrist. His passion for outreach has led him to participate in different mission trips, including the National Optometric Student Associate and One Sight.

Essential Eyecare & Optical takes extra steps to ensure a safe environment during your office visit. They continue to do additional sanitization and cleaning in their office and between patients.

For further information visit www.essentialeyecareoptical.com or call 407-893-2SEE (2733) today and schedule your exam! They’re conveniently located in Apopka at 2300 E. Semoran Blvd., Suite G.

