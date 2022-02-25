Enhance the Beauty and value of your home with a roof from Prestige Metal Roofing

If your current roof is the root of your headache and maybe even a long list of costly home repairs, it might be time to consider a metal roof. Metal roofs have a variety of benefits, so you may find that these highly efficient, low-maintenance materials are just right for you and your home!

Today, with the advancements in roofing materials, your metal roof can be stylish and doesn’t have to look like corrugated tin that was seen in the past. The variety of metal roofing that Prestige Metal Roofing offers surpasses anything that could occur from traditional asphalt shingle roofing. Though asphalt shingle colors may be limited, Prestige Metal Roofing offers over 20 different colors.

Prestige Metal Roofing’s metal roof materials can protect a structure from wind, rain, hail, fire, or rot. They use only the finest products, from steel made in America, ensuring that they help keep American jobs here, and that you’re getting the highest quality products available offered by their national manufacturers.

There are many advantages to a metal roof. At the top of that list is the long lifespan. It’s an investment that can keep the roof looking great and protecting your possessions with a 45-year warranty. Thanks to the material’s unique durability, you can count on it to withstand the elements—including gusts of wind up to 170 miles per hour. Since it has a rust-proof coating, it’s not going to crack or corrode.

Many Floridians have found that metal roofs can help save money while keeping their home at a comfortable temperature. Metal roofs have reflective properties, which means you can lower your heating/cooling costs throughout the year. Since it reflects solar heat and doesn’t absorb it, you can reduce energy costs in the summer by up to 25 percent. To make metal roofing even more affordable, they also offer 100% financing to well qualified buyers.

Prestige Metal Roofing is a State Certified Roofing & General Contractor. They’ve been installing metal roofing on residential properties for over 30 years. Their credentials include the following: State Certified General Contractor since 1995, State Certified Roofing Contractor since 1985, State Certified Residential Contractor since 1984, Better Business Bureau Accredited Member with A+ rating, Certified Metal Pro Contractor with Union Corrugating Co., Certified Lead-Safe Contractor and EPA compliant, Certified My Safe Florida Home Contractor, and they’re bonded and insured.

Their goal is to offer an alternative to shingle roofing in the residential roofing market. They’re committed to do this with high quality products, and workmanship. Prestige Metal Roofing offers the longest warranties in the industry for materials and labor. They can do this because of their commitment to quality and to the professional service they provide the homeowner. Because they specialize in metal roofs, this allows them to standardize their production to ensure quality installations.

Prestige Metal Roofing’s primary goal is to give their customers a lifetime of security knowing that their roof is the last one they will ever have to purchase. They will gladly provide you with a FREE estimate and will offer you several options on how to meet your needs. Call today at 407-290-6203 and let them exceed your expectations!

