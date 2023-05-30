Elderly woman found after being missing for three weeks

An elderly Apopka woman with disabilities who had been missing for nearly three weeks was recovered in good health on Monday, May 29, in Orlando, according to police.

Jay Ruth Sheppard, 72, was last seen on May 9 after being discharged from AdventHealth Apopka. She is diagnosed with dementia, Alzheimer’s, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

