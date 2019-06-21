Drier days following several rainy days in a row

Hello Folks,

We have been gettin’ rain and that’s a good thing. We are havin’ some drier days now, but if you get on the water early you can get in some fishin’ before the afternoon rains come to town. The fishin’ has been really good, especially for panfish and bass.

Kyle at Bitter’s B&T reports that the folks in his area are catchin’ lots of bluegills and shellcrackers in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup. Most of the folks are catchin’ ‘em on red worms and crickets. Red worms have been workin’ the best. Kyle also reports some good stringers of panfish comin’ from the St. Johns River as well. So, get the family, a couple of cups of red worms and head out to catch some panfish. You will have a great time catchin’ ‘em and a better time fryin’ ‘em up with some hush puppies and cole slaw.

The bass fishin’ has been really good. You have a lot of choices on where to catch some bass this comin’ weekend. Kyle reports that the bass fishin’ has been good in the Maitland Chain. You need to get on the water either real early or late in the day. Some folks have been fishin’ at night and havin’ some good luck, too. Folks are catchin’ bass that are schoolin’ on the Maitland Chain You can also catch some bass on the submerged grass beds in open water. Lipless crank-baits, and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits have been workin’ the best.

The Butler Chain and the Conway Chain have good lakes to fish as well. Again, plastic worms and Senko-type baits have been workin’ the best. Kyle decided to go fishin’ in John’s Lake this past week. Kyle and his fishin’ partner had a good day on the water. They caught their bass on top-water, lipless crank-baits, plastic worms, and shallow-runnin’ crank-baits. They had several nice bass in the 3 lbs. to 4 lbs. range.

The Harris Chain has been producin’ some good catches of bass over the past two weeks. The Folds of Honor held a tournament on the Harris Chain this past weekend. Kennie Steverson and Hannah Paulk won the tournament. The couple weighed in a five-bass limit that weighed 24.38 lbs. The couple also had big bass as well. It weighed 7.25 lbs. Congrats to Kennie and Hannah.

I had a chance to fish the Harris Chain last week as well. On Friday, I only caught two bass but decided to go back and fish on Saturday as well. I was very fortunate to catch some nice bass Saturday afternoon. It rained around noon so I got under an abandoned boat house and had lunch while it rained. Once it quit rainin’, I decided to go down and fish this shoreline on the way back to the ramp. I decided that if I didn’t catch any fish or only one bass in the mornin’, I would head to the house. You talkin’ about an early Fathers’ Day present. Well, I got mine that day on the water. I caught a 5 pounder, a 7 pounder, and then my last bass weighed in at 9.22 lbs. I haven’t had that good of a day on the water in a long time. It was a great day and I felt very blessed to catch and release those three bass back in the water. You just never know when your next cast will produce a catch like that. I guess that’s why we go fishin’ and keep fishin’ because the next cast could be the fish of a lifetime.

See ya next week. Happy belated Father’s Day to all the dads.

Tip of the week: go fishin’.

Save a few and good luck!