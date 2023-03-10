Dried soup mix and seasonings make sliced pork chops yummy

From Stew-Pot Favorites of Zellwood, we have a recipe for pork chops from Sue Parkhurst. It is cooked on your stovetop. You can have a complete meal with some broccoli or nice salad on the side.

Stan Smith’s Chicken ala King is wonderful served over toast points, rice, or biscuits.

Chef John makes a contribution with his Perfect Prime Rib, below.

Mrs. Barkley’s Curried Rice comes from Charleston Receipts. She likes to make her stock by boiling chicken necks. If you prefer to use plain old canned chicken stock, we will forgive you! Judging from her directions regarding picking over the rice and not washing it, this is probably a very old recipe from long before we had the lovely ready-to-cook rice we have today.

Zucchini casserole from Paths of Sunshine published by the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, is wonderful. Try it. You’ll like it!

Verlina’s Calamondin Pie recipe came from one of our readers a while back. Our contributor, Verlina Keener said, “This is in response to your encouraging Apopkans to send in their traditional family recipes.” She adds, “The Calamondin is a small citrus fruit that is a cross between a lime and mandarin orange. It is grown in Southeast Asia and the Philippines. They were imported from China and have been grown throughout Florida since the early 1900s. Growing season is in the early spring and summer months. I get mine from my father’s tree or the Asian supermarket (Dong Ah Supermarket on Mills Avenue). I am part Filipino and make this traditional pie for my family.”

Sis Pitman’s Granny’s Relish is a wonderful condiment that you can make up in your own kitchen, and the main ingredient can be found in your garden or at the local farmer’s markets. It is one of the great ‘treasures’ in Treasures and Pleasures cookbook

SUE PARKHURST’S SUPREME PORK CHOPS WITH RICE

Recipe from

Stew-Pot Favorites of Zellwood

4 pork chops, 1/2-inch thick

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper or paprika

1 tablespoon hot shortening

3/4 cup water

1/2 cup finely cut celery

1 envelope dried onion soup mix

4 ounce can mushroom stems

and pieces

1/4 cup flour

1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes

2/3 cup evaporated milk (small can)

Serve with 3 cups cooked rice

1) Sprinkle 4 lean pork chops with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper or paprika. Brown chops on both sides in 1 tablespoon hot shortening in a 10-inch skillet over medium heat. 2) Drain off drippings. Stir in 3/4 cup water, 1/2 cup finely cut celery, and 1 envelope dried onion mix. Cover and cook over low heat for 30 minutes, or until chops are tender. 3) Stir well, 4 ounce can mushrooms into 1/4 cup flour. 4) Take skillet off heat. Move chops to one side. Stir the flour mixture, 1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes, and 2/3 cup evaporated milk into liquid in skillet. 5) Stir over hot heat until steaming. Do not boil. Serve with 3 cups cooked rice. Serves 4.

CHEF JOHN’S PERFECT PRIME RIB

Recipe from ALLRECIPES.COM

Chef John from AllRecipes.com says to have your prime rib out of the refrigerator for six hours at least to come up to room temperature. The math won’t work if the roast is cold. Multiply the weight of the prime rib by 5 minutes. If your prime rib roast weighs 4 pounds, multiply by 5, which equals 20 minutes; 5.5 pounds 27-1/2 minutes rounded up to 28 minutes. Have your oven preheated to 500 degrees before putting the meat in the oven.

Mix in a bowl, 1/4 cup room-temperature unsalted butter and herbs de Provence (rosemary, thyme, and other Mediterranean herbs) along with a tablespoon of black pepper. Spread this softened, seasoned butter mixture all over the surface of the room-temperature roast; sprinkle kosher salt all over the buttered roast. Put your roast into the 500-degree oven for however many minutes you have figured, then turn off the oven after that many minutes. Leave the roast in the hot oven. DO NOT PEEK! Don’t even touch the oven door. Set your timer for two hours. Leave the roast in the oven for those two hours to finish cooking. Then you can take it out of the oven. It will be warm for serving. You don’t have to let it sit for more time. It will be a perfectly cooked medium-rare prime rib roast.

Chef John says, however, you must have a full-sized, modern oven with a digital temperature setting that indicates when it is preheated. Older ovens with manual controls can vary greatly, and the doors may not have the proper insulation.

STAN SMITH’S CHICKEN ALA KING

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda,

A Taste of Heaven

1/4 cup margarine

1 to 2 cups mushrooms

Green pepper, chopped

1/4 cup flour

1 chicken bouillon cube

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Thyme

Tabasco

2 cups milk

1/4 cup sherry

2 cups chopped chicken

9 ounces frozen peas, thawed

and drained

2 ounces pimento, drained

In a medium sauce pan, melt margarine and sauté mushrooms and green pepper. Stir in flour, bouillon cube, pepper, thyme and Tabasco. Gradually add milk. Cook over medium-high heat until thickened, stirring constantly. Add sherry, chicken, peas and pimento. Simmer 5 minutes. Serve over toast points, rice or biscuits.

MRS. MATTHEW BARKLEY’s (HELEN LEBBY)

CURRIED RICE

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

2 cups rice

2 tablespoons curry powder

1 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 cups chicken stock

Pick rice, but do not wash. Place all ingredients in rice steamer for 1-1/2 hours, stirring several times with 2-tined fork. For chicken stock, canned consommé may be used, but I prefer to use stock obtained from boiling 1 pound chicken necks with seasonings such as celery, onion, and bay leaf. Bits of chicken may be cut from the chicken necks and added to the curried rice after it is done.

To cook in double-boiler instead of rice steamer, use 2 cups of chicken stock, other ingredients the same. Serves 8.

ZUCCHINI CASSEROLE

Recipe from

Florida Federation of Garden Clubs

Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

4 cups sliced zucchini

2 cups boiling water

2 eggs

1 cup mayonnaise

1 chopped onion

1/4 cup chopped green pepper

1 cup Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons buttered breadcrumbs (optional)

Cook zucchini in water until just tender, then drain. In a large bowl, beat eggs, stir in mayonnaise, onion, green pepper, cheese, salt, and pepper. Add zucchini. Turn into a greased 1-1/2 quart baking dish. Dot with butter and sprinkle with breadcrumbs. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until bubbly. Serves six.

VERLINA’S CALAMONDIN PIE

Recipe from Reader of

The Apopka Chief and The Planter

5 egg yolks, beaten

1 can of condensed milk

1/2 cup freshly squeezed

Calamondin juice

1 pre-made graham cracker crust

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Mix first three ingredients together. Pour into graham cracker crust. Bake for 15 minutes. Cool to room temperature and then refrigerate until chilled.

SIS PITMAN’S

GRANNY’S RELISH

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures

11 cups ground green tomatoes

4 cups ground green peppers

2 cups ground onions

4 tablespoons salt

3 cups vinegar

6 cups of sugar

1 tablespoon dry mustard

1 tablespoon celery seed

Mix tomatoes, peppers, onions and salt together and let stand one hour. Drain and transfer to a large kettle. Add vinegar, sugar, mustard, and celery seed.

Bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer, uncovered for 20 minutes. Seal in sterile jars.