Dr. David Dada, OD/BS answers questions about Eye Health & his new Essential Eye Care & Optical office

Eyes are important indicators of overall health, and comprehensive eye care goes beyond a prescription for glasses or contact lenses. At Essential Eyecare & Optical, they take the time to get to know you, your eye care history, and your vision needs. Their optometrist, Dr. David Dada, provides the expert care, advice, options, and the follow-up you need, whether you are a new patient or an existing one.

An Apopka, Florida native, Dr. David Dada attended high school at Forest Lake Academy. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Biology from Gainesville’s University of Florida, and a Bachelor’s of Vision Science and Doctorate of Optometry at NOVA Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale.

Dr. Dada’s comprehensive professional training has taken him to various state- of- the – art clinics, such as the VA Clinic, specialty OMD clinics, and various OD-OMD practices. These experiences have shaped him into an exceptionally skilled optometrist.

We asked Dr. Dada some commonly asked questions about eye care and his new office located here in Apopka.

What is digital eye strain and what are the symptoms associated with it?

Computer Vision Syndrome, also referred to as Digital Eye Strain, describes a group of eye and vision-related problems that result from prolonged computer, tablet, e-reader and cell phone use. Many individuals experience eyestrain, headaches, blurred vision, dry eyes, and neck and shoulder pain and vision problems when viewing digital screens for extended periods. The level of discomfort appears to increase with the amount of digital screen use.

The average American worker spends seven hours a day on the computer either in the office or working from home. To help alleviate digital eye strain, follow the 20-20-20 rule; take a 20-second break to view something 20 feet away every 20 minutes.

Many of the visual symptoms experienced by users are only temporary and will decline after stopping computer work or use of the digital device. However, some individuals may experience continued reduced visual abilities, such as blurred distance vision, even after stopping work at a computer. If nothing is done to address the cause of the problem, the symptoms will continue to recur and perhaps worsen with future digital screen use.

When should my child have their first eye exam? 6 Months, 3 years, and before first grade, then annually after that.

What is the on-site lab that you offer? With the latest technology in finishing equipment, our optical lab can edge lenses for glasses, to provide quality glasses to our patients faster than most places.

A comprehensive eye exam includes several tests and procedures to examine and evaluate the health of your eyes and the quality of your vision. These tests range from simple ones, like having you read an eye chart, to complex tests, such as using digital retinal imaging technology to evaluate retinal health. At Essential Eye Care & Optical, we use the latest technology coupled with exceptional patient care, to provide the best possible eye care experience.

