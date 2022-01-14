Do you have reason to believe that someone’s unethical behavior is causing harm to you or your business?

Have you ever wondered why someone might hire a private investigator? What purpose and benefit does it serve? Or, have you wondered what exactly do PI’s do? In short, a private investigator can do many things. Their services cover both civil and criminal matters, and an investigation can remain local, extend state-wide or nationally.

Most people want to think the best of people and not view the world as a place that’s full of dishonesty, fraud and corruption.

Unfortunately, there are situations that call for expert advice and assistance when individuals and companies are concerned about such threats. That’s when you need a private investigator. The purpose of a private investigator is to help you uncover or find information that’s not necessarily easy to find or in plain view. It sometimes takes a trained pair of eyes to see what you may not see.

These professionals are ready to assist in business background checks, identity theft risks, abuse, investment scams, fraud, false resumes, employment background checks, personal injury investigation, document verification, and thousands of other threats that unfortunately exist. They can also help with credit and motor vehicle reports.

Hollis Kendall Agency specializes in personalized investigations for businesses and for families. From investigating a missing person to looking into infidelity claims, or finding a biological parent or family member, they do it all, including custody cases.

The Hollis Kendall Agency is locally owned and operated by Hollis H. Kendall. He has been serving the Greater Orlando area for over two decades. During this time, they’ve worked with all types of businesses and individuals to ensure the clients’ safety, as well as the legitimacy of their potential employees.

As a local investigator, consider Hollis Kendall Agency as your security partner rather than a service provider. You can stay on the safe side with their quick and efficient employee background checks, criminal history checks, and corporate investigations. They dig deeper and have fast turnaround times. In many cases you can receive your report in hours, and not days, as with other agencies.

You can be assured that Hollis Kendall Agency has the means and will power to efficiently carry out an investigation. You can always expect a timely response at affordable rates. Your privacy is taken seriously, with nothing less than 100 percent confidentiality.

In addition to being a licensed private investigator, Hollis Kendall is also a certified National Rifle Association Pistol Instructor. Kendall now offers concealed weapon classes. If you own or plan to buy firearms you should know the laws for your protection. It is very easy to have a concealed carry license and still violate the law. Kendall has personally instructed hundreds of residents in the safe handling of firearms. Section 790.06 (1), Florida Statutes, defines concealed weapons or firearms as those carried in a manner that conceals them from the ordinary sight of another person. Participants will receive all class materials and an attractive certificate stating successful completion of the course which is necessary to receive your Florida Concealed Weapons Permit.

If you have questions or would like more information, call 407-814-1895 today or visit their website at www.HollisKendallAgency.com.

