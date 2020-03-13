Despite March’s windiness, fishin’ remains very good in Central Fla.

Hello Folks,

The fishin’ is still doin’ pretty good even with all these March winds we have been havin’. It’s been windy and some folks are not gettin’ on the bigger lakes like Lake Monroe due to the wind conditions. Once the wind calms down, you will be able to get on the water and catch some specks.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that a lot of his customers haven’t been speck fishin’ due to the wind. You can get out of the wind by fishin’ the St. Johns River for specks. You need to get some minners and fish the pad fields and the laydowns. You can drift along the edges of the shoreline cover with minners and catch some specks in those type of areas.

The good news is the bass fishin’ has been really good. Lots of big bass are bein’ caught on shiners. Kyle reports that they are sellin’ out of shiners every few days.

Folks are fishin’ all the local lakes and ponds and catchin’ some nice bass. You can catch some nice bass on the Maitland Chain, the Kissimmee Chain, and the Harris Chain usin’ shiners along the shoreline cover. The bass are spawnin’ in most of the lakes in our area.

We had a full moon on Monday of this week, so you should find some bass on the beds or comin’ off the beds. Those big females will be post-spawn and they will be hungry, so the fishin’ should be good this weekend as well.

Lots of bass tournaments are bein’ held in our area. The Fisher of Men’s national championship is being held this week. It started Thursday, March 12, past press time.

They will be takin’ off at Venetian Gardens located in Leesburg. They will hold the weigh-in at the same location as well. They will have teams from all across the nation, so get out there and support a great organization.

There will be a lot of boats on the Harris Chain this week so if you want to go bass fishin’ this week or over the weekend, you might want to go fishin’ on the Kissimmee Chain or the Butler Chain.

Folks are still catchin’ some nice bass in John’s Lake. The bass fishin’ on John’s Lake has been good for the past two weeks, so you might want to give it a try as well. A real nice bass was caught and released by Nathaniel Kicklighter. His bass weighted 14 pounds, 11 ounces. A picture of him and his bass are shown to the right.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope you have a great week and get a chance to do some fishin’ real soon.

Tip of the week: go fishin’.

Save a few and good luck!