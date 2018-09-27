Despite it being autumn, temperatures are still like summer

Hello Folks,

In case you missed it, I wanted to let everyone know that the first day of fall was September 22, which was last Saturday. So now it’s official that cooler weather is on the way, I noticed earlier this week that, on my way to work, the temperature was 73 degrees. The low has been around 78 or 79 degrees the past two weeks.

I don’t know about you but I’m ready for some cooler weather. I think the fish are ready for some cooler weather as well.

The fishin’ has been good on some days and not so good on other days. Of course, it’s summer and you can’t load the boat every time you go out, but you sure can give it your best shot.

It’s always a better day on the water than a good day at home just sittin’ on the couch.

Folks are still catchin’ some bluegills and shellcrackers in Lake Monroe and Lake Woodruff. Most folks are driftin’ open water with crickets and red worms. The bass fishin’ has been off and on in most of the lakes in our area. The bass seem to be bitin’ better in the Harris Chain and the Kissimmee Chain. You need to get on the water early and fish along the shoreline cover with a noisy top-water bait. You can also try fishin’ a plastic frog or toad around the pads and the isolated grass patches.

I like to throw a swim-bait around the pads and stick-ups along the shoreline cover. It can be kinda nerve rackin’ to see those bass bust up on the bait and miss it. If they miss it, throw right back in the same spot and usually they will hit it again.

The bass fishin’ on the Harris Chain was doin’ pretty good over the weekend. The guys at work fished the Harris Chain and caught a total of 11 bass up to 3 lbs. each. They caught all their bass on red shad plastic worms. The water is flowin’ in the Dora Canal and Dead River, so look for some bass hangin’ around the pads and the laydowns in those areas of the chain. If you can get on the water early, try fishin’ the shoreline cover with plastic worms and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits.

The Kissimmee Chain has been good for bass fishin’ as well. Most folks are fishin’ the runnin’ water in the mouth of the canals between the lakes. Lipless crank-baits and Carolina-rigged plastic worms work the best. You can try fishin’ plastic frogs and toads around the shoreline cover at first light.

Congrats are in order for our own John Ricketson and his fishin’ partner, Chip Dover. They won the first tournament of the year for Anglers Team Trail. The first tournament was held at East Lake.

They caught their bass by flippin’ the heavy cover and chatter-baits. They weighed in five bass, that weighed a little over 15 lbs. total.

Rick and I fished the Butler Chain last week. We caught and released nine bass. The biggest bass was right at 2.5 lbs. It was a little slow but we had a good time fishin’.

We are comin’ into the best time of the year for bass fishin’. As soon as we get some cooler weather, the bass fishin’ will get better as well.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ this weekend.

Tip of the week: movin’ water.

Save a few and good luck!