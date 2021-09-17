Dean Cain of Superman fame in Apopka to film TV series

Calling Central Florida a hotbed for human trafficking, Dean Cain, an actor who made his mark in the 1990s by playing Superman/Clark Kent in the Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman television show, was in Apopka this week filming a TV drama series about human trafficking.

Cain, 55, began his week filming scenes on Monday, September 13, at the Apopka Police Department and The Lifeboat Project, a foundation providing long-term care for those rescued from human trafficking.

Lifeboat has a presence in Apopka, as well as Seminole County.

“I’m here to raise awareness about trafficking,” Cain said during an interview at the Apopka Police Department. “It’s human trafficking whether it’s sexual or labor. Here in Central Florida, it’s a big deal, and people don’t realize that. So, anything I can do to draw attention to it, I’m honored to be here.”

Based on a report from the National Human Trafficking Hotline, the Orlando area had the third most calls per capita to the trafficking hotline from 2007 to 2016 with 285 calls per 100,000 people. Miami was fourth with 271 calls per 100,000 people. Tampa was 12th in the nation with 155 calls per 100,000.

