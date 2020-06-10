Deadline for local employers to join Apopka Youth Works is June 12

The deadline for local employers to join a workforce development program for community youth is this Friday, June 12.

Apopka Youth Works is a five-week paid internship that will give 150 local high school students the opportunity to intern at local businesses. The program is a partnership between the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce, the city of Apopka and CareerSource Central Florida, AYW is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 6.

As a part of the Apopka Area Chamber’s new economic development partnership with the city of Apopka, the Chamber is actively seeking local businesses that are willing to participate in the AYW program and help train interns at no cost to the employer. The Apopka Youth Works program covers all of the students’ wages and insurance.



Additionally, the Chamber is hoping to provide students this year with the opportunity to explore a variety of professions including careers in construction, manufacturing, health care and business, legal and financial services.



Any business or organization interested in participating in the AYW program may reach out directly to the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce at 407-886-1441.