The Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Blue Jay Academy 4 Kidz at the school’s location, 229 E. Fifth St., Apopka. The summer camp opened for a 10-week run until August 4, and the daycare itself opens in August. Tania Rosario (in pink dress) is the daycare director, and Daniel Rosario, her husband (in blue shirt), is the office manager.