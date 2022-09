The Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Culver’s to the community with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, September 1. Having originated in Wisconsin, the fast food restaurant is located at 1616 E. Semoran Blvd., Apopka. Culver’s is known for their Butterburgers and frozen custards. Luke and Amanda Ryba, standing next to Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson as he cuts the ribbon, are the franchise owners.