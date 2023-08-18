Crustless spinach quiche sounds both delicious and nutritious

Savannah Style cookbook’s Lemon Drumsticks looks like a new way to fix chicken drumsticks. If not using a broiler, this would probably work great on an outdoor grill. Watch it, though, if grilling. Sugar burns easily.

We thank Joan Tice for her Meat Balls in Sauce we found in Sharing Our Finest Cookbook. This recipe doesn’t call for any certain meat so she intends that you can decide what you want to use.

How about a Crustless Spinach Quiche? It looks pretty good. You can freeze it and reheat it without thawing! We thank Mary Akerman Barnes for this recipe that we found in Treasures and Pleasures cookbook.

Alice Beth Miner, who was a dear friend of all Apopkans, contributed not only her love and support of all Apopka friends and neighbors, but her wonderful recipes, as well. From Apopka Historical Society’s Preserving the Big Potato publication of mostly potato recipes, we have her Swedish Browned Potatoes, a very simple recipe for potatoes baked in the oven.

The book titled Gullah Geechee Home Cooking, Recipes from the Matriarch of Edisto Island, (South Carolina), Emily Meggett’s Fried Grits are terrific. You can have them for breakfast, as I like, or for supper. They are really good.

Here is a recipe for Charles’ Cornbread from Savannah Style that uses fresh or cream style corn. It is probably wonderfully moist because it also contains sour cream.

From Treasures and Pleasures, we have Sis Pitman’s Bourbon Pecan Pound Cake. Try the baking powder that doesn’t have aluminum in the ingredients. It only costs a few cents more and leaves no bitter taste.

LEMON DRUMSTICKS

Recipe from Savannah Style,

a Cookbook by The

Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

1/2 cup cider vinegar

2 tablespoons cracked pepper

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 cups oil

18 drumsticks

Bring vinegar, pepper, salt and sugar to a boil. Remove from heat and add lemon juice and oil. Marinate drumsticks several hours. Place on a rack over broiler pan and broil, basting with marinade, about 10 minutes on each side. Serve with soy sauce, if desired. Serves 12.

JOAN TICE’S

MEAT BALLS IN SAUCE

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association,

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

Meatballs:

1-1/2 pound ground meat

2 eggs

1/4 cup milk

1 cup bread crumbs

1 tablespoon parsley

1/4 tablespoon Italian seasoning

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 clove garlic

Mix all ingredients. Shape into balls. Fry in 1/4 cup oil until brown. Fry garlic clove until brown.

Sauce:

1 can tomatoes (2 pounds,

3 ounces)

2 cans tomato paste

(12 ounces each)

3 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon parsley

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

1 can water for each can of paste

Combine all ingredients. Add meat and garlic clove. Simmer three to four hours.

MARK AKERMAN BARNES’

CRUSTLESS SPINACH QUICHE

Treasures and Pleasures, 1990 Presbyterian Women,

First Presbyterian Church, Apopka

10-ounce pkg frozen chopped

spinach

1 pound shredded Cheddar cheese

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup milk

1/4 cup melted butter

Cook spinach and drain well, squeezing out excess water. Combine with the cheese and onion. Set aside. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine flour, salt and baking powder. Add eggs, milk, and butter. Mix well. Add spinach and cheese mixture. Pour into lightly greased 13 x 9 x 2-inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Let cool slightly; then cut into 1-inch squares. Can be frozen and reheated (without thawing) at 300 degrees for 15 minutes. Yield: 12 squares.

ALICE BETH MINER’S

SWEDISH BROWNED POTATOES

Recipe from

Apopka Historical Society’s

Preserving the Big Potato –

A Collection of Potato Recipes

4 large baking potatoes

1/2 cup melted butter

Salt

Thinly peel the potatoes and slice them thinly crosswise, without cutting all the way through – like an accordion or fan. Place potatoes in a shallow baking pan, brush liberally with melted butter, and sprinkle with salt. Bake in 325 degree oven, brushing them frequently with the butter, or use some of the juices from a roast, if this is being cooked alongside. The potatoes are done when they are tender and when the tops of the “accordion pleats” are golden brown. Serves 4.

EMILY MEGGETT’S

BAKED GARLIC GRITS

OR CHEESE LEFTOVER GRITS

Gullah Geechee Home Cooking,

Recipes from the

Matriarch of Edisto Island

At least 6 cups leftover grits

3 garlic cloves, crushed; or 1 cup grated cheddar cheese

2 large eggs, beaten

Salt and pepper

1/4 cup breadcrumbs, or

1/4 cup grated cheese

Paprika

1) Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease a 9- by 13-inch baking dish. 2) In a large bowl, combine the grits with the garlic or 1 cup cheese, the eggs, and salt and pepper to taste. Pour into the prepared baking dish. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. 3) Sprinkle the top of the casserole with the breadcrumbs or cheese. 4) Preheat your oven’s broiler to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, or its highest setting. Once heated, place the grits under the broiler and cook until golden. Garnish with paprika. Serves 4 to 6.

CHARLES’ CORNBREAD

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The

Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

1 cup corn meal

1/2 cup corn oil

3 teaspoons baking powder

2 eggs

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

1 cup cream style corn,

or fresh if available

1 cup sour cream

Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Mix ingredients until blended. Pour into a greased 8- x 8- x 2-inch dish and bake for 30 minutes.

SIS PITMAN’S

BOURBON PECAN POUND CAKE

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures

1 cup solid shortening

2-1/2 cups sugar

6 eggs

3 cups sifted flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup bourbon

1 cup finely chopped nuts

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease and flour 10-inch tube or Bundt pan. In large mixing bowl, beat shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating until very smooth. Meanwhile, sift flour, baking powder, salt and nutmeg; add to sugar mixture alternating with sour cream and bourbon – beginning and ending with flour. Beat just until well blended; fold in pecans. Turn into prepared pan and bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, then turn out on a wire rack to finish cooling. Pour glaze over cake; decorate with pecan halves, if desired.

BOURBON GLAZE:

Mix 2 cups sifted confectioner’s sugar and1 tablespoon bourbon, plus enough Water (about 2 tablespoons) to make a pourable glaze.

Beat until very smooth. Pour over cake.