Crunchy cabbage slaw uses both Ramen noodles and its seasoning mix

Chuckie’s Chuckwagon Stew sounds interesting and delicious. It sounds like Chuckie (from Punta Gorda) has a lot of fun while he is cooking. Cooking should be an enjoyable adventure!

We found a Spinach Souffle recipe in our treasured copy of “What’s Cookin’ in Apopka?” that was published by The Apopka Woman’s Club… we aren’t sure just when, but it was way back yonder! It has some wonderful recipes that were contributed by the fine ladies of the club, many of whom are no longer with us, but fondly remembered.

Dakin Dairy Farms has been milking cows in Myakka City, southeast of Bradenton, since 1973. All three of their farms grow high-protein grasses for their cows, essential to their milk’s sweet, creamy flavor. They share their recipe for Baked Penne with four cheeses in the book titled Field to Feast.

Emily Meggett instructions for Dirty Rice, in her book titled Gullah Geechee Home Cooking, is very tasty.

From New Vision’s Feeding the Flock, there is cabbage slaw with crunchy Ramen noodles and browned sesame seeds and almonds, topped with a whip-up yourself dressing. We can thank Pat Jania for this delicious slaw.

Nana Morris’ Bran Muffins looks like a great recipe, especially if you choose to use the optional raisins. I might use a cup of raisins. Nana’s recipe comes from our friend Susan’s The Jones-Morris Family Treasury. She adds a few cautionary notes at the end.

CHUCKIE’S CHUCKWAGON STEW

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church, Punta Gorda, Florida

A Taste of Heaven

2-1/2 pounds beef cubes (5 cups)

2 tablespoons flour

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon chili powder

2 teaspoons salt

3 tablespoons lard

(or any shortening)

2 onions, sliced

1 clove garlic, minced

1 (28 ounce) can tomatoes

3 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon dry crushed

red pepper

2 cups potatoes, chopped

2 cups carrots, chopped

1)Coat beef in a mixture of flour, paprika, salt and 1 teaspoon chili powder. Mix well before coating meat. Brown in hot fat in a large Dutch-oven or roasting pan. 2) Add onions and garlic and cook until onions are soft. 3)Add tomatoes, chili powder, cinnamon, cloves and red pepper. 4) Cover and simmer for about two hours. 5)Add potatoes and carrots and cook until vegetables are done, about 45 minutes. Feeds six cowboys or eight city slickers.

MRS. L. B. JOHNSON’S

SPINACH SOUFFLE

WHAT’S COOKIN’?

IN APOPKA, FLORIDA

THE APOPKA WOMAN’S CLUB

Butter for sauté plus

2 tablespoons for sauce

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

3 eggs, separated

1 cup rich milk or light cream

1 cup chopped cooked spinach

1/2 cup thick white sauce

1/4 cup chopped onions

1/2 cup grated cheese

Sauté onions in small amount of butter. Make sauce of 2 tablespoons of butter, 2 tablespoons flour; 1 cup of milk – rich milk or light cream, 1/2 teaspoon of salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Beat yolks until thick and lemon colored. Stir into white sauce and add spinach and cheese. Fold in stiffly beaten egg whites and turn into greased casserole. Set in pan of hot water and bake in moderate oven 350 degrees about 50 minutes. Serve at once.

DAKIN DAIRY FARMS

BAKED PENNE WITH FOUR CHEESES

Recipe from FIELD TO FEAST

2/3 pound penne pasta

1 cup milk

3/4 cup heavy cream

2 teaspoons unsalted butter

2 teaspoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon coarse salt

Pinch grated nutmeg

1 cup freshly shredded

Gruyere cheese

3/4 cup crumbled

Gorgonzola cheese

1/2 cup freshly grated pecorino

Romano

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan, divided

1 teaspoon freshly ground black

pepper, divided

1/2 cup fresh breadcrumbs

1) Heat oven to 475 degrees Fahrenheit. Butter 9- x 13-inch baking pan; set aside. 2) In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook pasta 8 minutes, or until just al dente. Drain and return to pot. 3) While pasta is cooking, slowly heat milk and cream in a medium saucepan to just below a simmer. Do NOT boil. 4) In another saucepan, melt butter over medium-low heat. Add flour and whisk over low heat for 2 minutes. Slowly whisk in hot milk mixture and continue stirring until mixture thickens and comes to a simmer. Whisk in salt, nutmeg, Gruyere, Gorgonzola, pecorino Romano, 1/4 cup Parmesan, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. 5) Add cheese sauce to drained pasta, mixing thoroughly. Cover pot and let stand 3 minutes. Stir together pasta and cheese, then spread into prepared baking dish. 6) Combine into a mixture of: the remaining pepper, breadcrumbs, and remaining Parmesan; sprinkle mixture over top of pasta. Bake 7 to 10 minutes, or until golden and bubbly. Serve hot.

EMILY MEGGETT’S

DIRTY RICE

Recipe from Gullah Geechee

Home Cooking by Emily Meggett

4 slices bacon

1 16-ounce package loose pork sausage

1 large onion, diced

1 bell pepper, diced

4-1/2 cups (1 liter) tepid water

1 tablespoon Nature’s Seasons

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1-1/2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon Kitchen Bouquet

(optional)

3-1/2 cups long-grain white rice, rinsed

1) In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, cook the bacon over high heat until crisp. Remove the bacon – but not the oil and drippings – from the pot and allow the bacon to cool. Once cooled, cut the bacon into small pieces and set aside. 2) Meanwhile, roll the sausage into small balls. Heat the same cooking pot and cook the sausage in the bacon drippings until browned, about 5 minutes. Add the onion and bell pepper to the sausage and saute for another 5 minutes. 3) Return the bacon to the pot and add the water. Bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium, then add the Nature’s Seasons, crushed red pepper, soy sauce, and Kitchen Bouquet, if using. Return the mixture to a boil and cook for 2 minutes. 4) Add the rice and stir with a fork. Reduce the heat to low and cook until most of the water has been absorbed, about 30 minutes. If using a steamer, fill the bottom halfway with water, transfer the rice mixture to the top of the steamer, cover, and steam for 20 to 25 minutes, or until done.

PAT JANIA’S

CABBAGE CRUNCH SLAW

Recipe from

New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

Slaw:

4 tablespoons sesame seeds

1 cup slivered almonds

1 head cabbage, grated

4 green onions, sliced

2 packages chicken Ramen noodles, dry, without seasoning packets

In pan without oil, brown sesame seeds and almonds. Be careful not to burn. Toss salad ingredients together, add browned sesame seeds and almonds.

Dressing:

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

4 tablespoons sugar

6 tablespoons vinegar

1 cup oil

1 package chicken flavor Ramen noodles seasoning mix

Mix dressing ingredients together and pour over salad. Toss well. Serve.

NANA MORRIS’

REFRIGERATED BRAN MUFFINS

Recipe from

The Jones-Morris Family Treasury

1-1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup shortening

2 eggs

2-1/2 cups flour

2-1/2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups buttermilk

1 cup boiling water

1 cup 100% Bran Buds

2 cups ALL BRAN

Raisins (optional)

Pour boiling water over Bran Buds. Set aside. Cream sugar and shortening. Add eggs, then buttermilk. Sift dry ingredients and stir in BY HAND. Stir in ALL BRAN and moistened Bran Buds. Stir in raisins as desired. Cover tightly and put in refrigerator overnight. NEVER stir after placing in refrigerator. Spray muffin tins with PAM. Fill with mixture. Bake 20-25 minutes at 400 degrees.