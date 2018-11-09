Cruise Planners’ passion is travel so let them do the work for you

Lee Boughan is a longtime resident of Apopka and has spent most of her life running a small successful business, but now she’s found her true calling with the purchase of a Cruise Planners franchise. “I love to travel, and have visited over 47 different countries and spent almost 500 days at sea on assorted cruise lines,” stated Lee.

Booking a vacation can be extremely stressful if you approach it the “Do It Yourself” way. With so much information available on the Internet, you can literally spend hours in front of a computer jumping from one site to another searching for the best vacation to only end up frustrated with more unanswered questions.

Travelers can save time, money, and a whole lot of headaches by using a travel advisor. Cruise Planners can provide everything you need to book a perfect vacation: packing necessities, various modes of transportation, early booking discounts, special fares, hotel deals, and most importantly be your personal advocate.

Some great benefits to using Cruise Planners include the following:

Personalized Services – Lee Boughan offers expert advice and personal service that you can’t get from a dot-com. She works hard to build long-lasting relationships with her clients. “I want to learn your interests and lifestyles, as well as your dispositions. Whether you are looking for a romantic getaway, a family cruise or a European adventure, we will match your needs to the perfect travel experience just for you,” stated Lee.

Value-added Benefits and Amenities – As an American Express Travel Representative, Cruise Planners is among a selected few that offer American Express credit card member benefits, such as Pay with Points and Mariner Club sailings. In addition, they are top producers with the best in the industry and can offer you the most unique travel experience at a very competitive price, plus exclusive vacation packages, low fares, and special amenities.

Your Travel Advisor – Travel is complex, especially if you are not sure where you want to go, traveling abroad, with little ones, or in a group. There are literally hundreds of details that go into every trip – land or cruise. The Cruise Planners experts will guide you through the entire travel planning process. They have exclusive tools that will guide you through packing for the right trip, booking the best shore excursions for your activity level, plus providing you with social media tools that help you share your plans with other members in your traveling group, and so much more. All this is accessible from your computer and the palm of your hands with their free Cruise Planners Mobile™ app.

Peace of Mind – These experts are here for you. They stay abreast of the most current and timely promotions. No two travelers are alike. Through their knowledge and research, they make sure you get the best value at the best price for the trip that is right for you. They are destination specialists and experienced travelers, and can give you insider tips based on their experiences and connections.

Your Personal Advocate – They have a pulse on the industry and have up-to-date information on what’s hot and happening in travel. They are here to help if something should go wrong before or during your trip, such as canceled flights or revised itineraries. Your well-earned vacation time is precious.

One-Stop Shop – Like a personal shopper, they can provide one-stop travel shopping for you. They can handle air arrangements, rental cars, shore excursions, cruise accommodations and hotel stays, tours, weddings and events, honeymoon and celebration registries, travel insurance, passport and visa services and so much more, with suggestions that are in the best interest of you, not the supplier.

Experience, Education, Certification, and Specialization – Through an on-going and time-consuming process of familiarization, continuing education and customer feedback, Cruise Planners’ Lee Boughan is a travel expert. She has been on nearly every ship, visited destinations around the world, stayed at various resorts, and trekked many off-the-beaten-path excursions.

