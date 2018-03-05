Create a feast with dry rubbed ribs, baked rice and a vegetable medley

From Paths of Sunshine, Ceviche calls for raw shrimp that gets ‘cooked’ through marinating in lemon juice.

Stan Smith’s Chicken ala King is wonderful served over rice with a vegetable or salad on the side.

Dry rubbed ribs from Palmetto Creek Farms comes from the book titled From Field to Feast. It is simple to prepare and absolutely delicious.

From Savannah Style we found beets with orange sauce.

Sally Benton’s vegetable medley is a terrific blend of many different veggies.

From Charleston Receipts we find Mrs. Cain’s baked rice. Cook the rice first, then prepare according to the recipe.

From the Apopka Historical Society’s Preserving the Big Potato, Potatoes Italian is a casserole of potatoes, onions, tomatoes, cheese and seasonings that you bake uncovered in the oven for close to an hour.

Wishnatzki Farms’ shares their recipe for a salad made of baby greens with strawberries and lime vinaigrette in From Field to Feast.

CEVICHE

Recipe from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Inc., Paths of Sunshine

1 pound shrimp

Juice of four lemons

1/4 to 1/2 cup hot pepper vinegar

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

Two medium onions, chopped

4 hot peppers (seeds removed), chopped

Peel and devein shrimp and combine with other ingredients. Marinate 24 hours. Chill 4 hours before serving. Top with four hot peppers for decoration. Other seafood may be used in place of shrimp.

STAN SMITH’S CHICKEN ALA KING

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda,

A Taste of Heaven

1/4 cup margarine

1 to 2 cups mushrooms

Green pepper, chopped

1/4 cup flour

1 chicken bouillon cube

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Thyme

Tabasco

2 cups milk

1/4 cup sherry

2 cups chopped chicken

9 ounces frozen peas, thawed and drained

2 ounces pimento, drained

In a medium sauce pan, melt margarine and sauté mushrooms and green pepper. Stir in flour, bouillon cube, pepper, thyme and Tabasco. Gradually add milk. Cook over medium-high heat until thickened, stirring constantly. Add sherry, chicken, peas and pimento. Simmer 5 minutes. Serve over toast points, rice or biscuits.

PALMETTO CREEK FARMS,

AVON PARK,

DRY-RUBBED BABY BACK RIBS

Recipe from Field to Feast

1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

1/4 cup paprika

1/4 cup Ancho chili powder (dark Mexican chili powder)

4 teaspoons coarse salt

4 teaspoons smoked paprika

4 teaspoons cumin

4 teaspoons cayenne

4 (2-pound) slabs loin back ribs, membrane removed (ask your butcher to do this for you)

For the rub:

Mix brown sugar, paprika, ancho chili powder, salt, smoked paprika, cumin, and cayenne in a small bowl, making sure to break up chunks of brown sugar.

Put ribs bone side up on sheet pan. Season each slab with rub on both sides. Refrigerate at least 1 hour, loosely covered.

Heat oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut four (12- by 12-inch) square sheets of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Put a slab of ribs, meat side up, on a sheet of foil. Fold ends to make loose packet around each slab; seal. Put packets on sheet pan. Bake 2- to 2-1/2 hours. Check ribs for doneness by gently pulling on bones. When they begin to pull away from meat, they are ready to serve.

BEETS WITH ORANGE SAUCE

Recipe from Savannah Style,

a Cookbook by The Junior League

of Savannah, Inc.

1/2 cup sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1 cup orange juice

16 ounces canned tiny whole beets, drained

Orange slices for garnish

Combine sugar, salt, cornstarch, butter and orange juice. Cook until thick. Place drained beets in casserole dish and pour sauce over. Reheat in oven before serving if necessary.

Garnish with orange slices.

SALLY (THOMAS) BENTON’S

VEGETABLE MEDLEY

Recipe from Reader of The Apopka Chief and The Planter newspapers

2 or 3 each zucchinis and yellow squash

2 fresh vine-ripe tomatoes, diced…

OR… 1 pint of grape tomatoes, whole…

OR… a can of diced tomatoes

3 slivered garlic cloves

thin sliced onion

Bell pepper

Broccoli

Cauliflower

2 teaspoons basil

1 teaspoon tarragon

1/3 to 1/2 cup lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon sugar (optional)

1/2 teaspoon salt (to taste)

Pam Spray (or other cooking spray)

Any other spices you prefer in addition to or as replacement for the ones suggested here. For instance, some Mexican spices like cilantro, cumin, chili powder, etc., might be fantastic… OR… Italian spices… OR… Asian spices such as Oriental 5-spice, soy sauce, etc.

If you like, add whatever YOU enjoy: green beans, edamame, celery, baby raw spinach, mushrooms, and water chestnuts. Get wild with it!

Sliver the garlic, onion, and bell pepper. Spray them lightly with Pam Spray. Spray a frying pan lightly. Heat pan. Sauté. While they are sautéing, cut squashes into small chunks. Squashes will cook faster than more solid veggies, so if you’re adding broccoli or raw cauliflower, thin-slice them as well and toss in at end of sautéing.

Turn down heat. Add a tablespoon or two of water to deglaze the bottom of pan and to steam the veggies. Add the herbs and any spices you might want. Add a little salt and sugar to taste, if desired. Add lemon juice. Cover with lid. When the steaming veggies are to your desired tenderness, throw in tomatoes. They don’t have to cook.

Preparation time is 30 to 45 minutes.

Note: Sally says she just throws stuff in and is guessing at the amounts, so use your best judgment.

MRS. FRANK CAIN’s

(PARHAM ATKINS) BAKED RICE

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by

The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

1/2 pint (1 cup) rice

1 dessertspoon* (2 teaspoons) butter

1 pint (2 cups) milk

1 egg

1 teaspoon salt

Cook rice dry and fluffy; put in quart baking dish with butter and milk, a beaten egg and salt. Bake 1/2 hour in moderate (350 degrees) oven. Serves 4.

* 1 dessertspoon equals two teaspoons whereas a tablespoon is three teaspoons.

POTATOES ITALIAN

Recipe from

Apopka Historical Society

Preserving the Big Potato

4 large baking potatoes

1 teaspoon olive oil

3 medium tomatoes, sliced

1 large Spanish onion, sliced thin

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup provolone cheese

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1-1/2 tablespoon butter

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Peel and slice potatoes 1/4-inch thick. Oil a 9 x 13-inch casserole with the olive oil. Combine the three cheeses. Arrange potatoes, tomatoes, and onion slices in layers, sprinkling each layer with cheeses and seasonings, ending with a layer of potatoes sprinkled with the cheeses and seasonings. Dot with butter and bake uncovered for 50 minutes or until vegetables are tender and the top brown.

WISHNATZKI FARMS’

BABY GREENS WITH

STRAWBERRIES AND LIME

VINAIGRETTE

Recipe from Field to Feast

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1-1/2 tablespoons white-wine vinegar

1-1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

8 cups lightly packed baby greens

1 pint strawberries, stemmed and sliced

1/3 cup coarsely chopped red onion

6 tablespoons toasted and chopped pecans

6 tablespoons crumbled blue cheese

6 tablespoons crumbled cooked bacon

Whisk together oil, vinegar, lime juice, honey, salt, and pepper. Set aside

Toss together baby greens, strawberries, and onion. Add vinaigrette and toss to coat. Top each serving with 1 tablespoon pecans, 1 tablespoon blue cheese, and 1 tablespoon bacon.

Remarks: The citrusy tang of lime vinaigrette is a great match for the sweet strawberries. If you don’t like blue cheese, you can swap it for soft goat cheese or leave it out altogether.