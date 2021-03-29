COVID-19 vaccines to be made available to people 40 and over at AdventHealth site

COVID-19 vaccines will be made available at a Central Florida site later this week only to people age 40 and older who are eligible under state and federal guidelines, AdventHealth and Orange County announced today, Monday, March 29.

The vaccines will be distributed Friday, April 2, at AdventHealth’s community vaccination site near Orlando International Airport.



More than 3,500 doses are being supplied by the Florida Department of Health in Orange County.



Appointments are required. They are available through a link at www.ocfl.net/vaccine.



Today, Monday, March 29, the age of eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine has been reduced from 50 to 40. All Florida residents age 40 and up are now eligible for the vaccine at any vaccination site.

All adults in the state of Florida age 18 and older will be eligible for the vaccine beginning Monday, April 5, Governor Ron DeSantis announced on March 25.



Important items to note

• There is no out-of-pocket cost for receiving the vaccine.



• Proof of eligibility is required upon registration.



• The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses, and those who receive their first vaccine at the airport site will be asked to schedule their second vaccine appointment.



• As part of the vaccine process, those receiving the vaccine will be required to stay on-site for at least 15 minutes to ensure there are no adverse reactions. Most reported side effects are mild and include arm soreness, fatigue and headache. AdventHealth will have medical professionals on hand to assist with any reactions.



Information about other vaccination opportunities in Orange County can be found at www.ocfl.net/vaccine.



Due to limited supplies, the vaccine is not currently available to the general public at any AdventHealth hospitals, AdventHealth Centra Care locations or AdventHealth Medical Group practices.



Members of the public who wish to be notified when additional community vaccines become available from AdventHealth can register for alerts at www.coronavirusvaccinealerts.com.

