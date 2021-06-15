COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at John H. Bridges Community Center

COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered once again at the John H. Bridges Community Center on Thursday, June 17, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Walk-up participation will be allowed for this event.

The Florida Department of Health is facilitating the pop-up vaccination event.



Identification is strongly encouraged but not necessary to receive vaccine. No one will be turned away if the person doesn’t have ID.

Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be offered. Individuals 12 years and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Minors will need parent or guardian consent.

$10 grocery gift certificates will be for the first 30 people vaccinated.

For more information about the vaccination clinic, call the John H. Bridges Community Center at 407-254-9449, then select 0.

