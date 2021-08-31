COVID-19 update from Orange County: key takeaways from August 30 news conference

Here are the key takeaways from Orange County’s Monday, August 30, news conference on COVID-19.



The next briefing will be held on Thursday, September 9. There will be no conference on Thursday, September 2, or Monday, September 6, due to the Labor Day holiday and Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings’ schedule.



COVID-19 by the numbers

As of Sunday, August 29, the Florida Department of Health is reporting that Orange County’s 14-day rolling positivity rate is 17.86 percent. Additional county statistics include:



• CDC level of community transmission: HIGH

• Eligible residents (12+) who have one vaccine dose: 66.81 percent

• Total positive cases for Orange County residents: 206,686

• Total deaths in Orange County: 1,533



Vaccination opportunity

Orange County Health Services continues to administer free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations at Camping World Stadium. Both Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are available at the site — first and second dose only. Third-dose booster shots are not available at this time. Camping World Stadium also provides monoclonal antibody therapy treatments.



Camping World Stadium

1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando

Open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., or until capacity is reached

No appointments needed, only four (4) persons per vehicle



Additionally, the full schedule for the #IGotMyShot Mobile Vaccination Trailer is now available for Monday, August 30 through Sunday, September 5 at www.ocfl.net/igotmyshot.



For additional COVID-19 vaccine locations, visit www.ocfl.net/vaccinesites.



COVID-19 testing continues

Residents who are interested in receiving a COVID-19 test are recommended to arrive early to Orange County’s free drive-thru testing sites. It is important to know that testing sites may close early due to reaching its daily capacity or severe weather.



Former Clarcona Elementary School

3607 Damon Rd, Apopka

Open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., or until capacity is reached

No walk-ups, only four (4) persons per vehicle



Barnett Park

4801 W Colonial Drive, Orlando

Open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., or until capacity is reached

No walk-ups, only four (4) persons per vehicle



Econ Soccer Complex

8035 Yates Road, Orlando

Open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., or until capacity is reached

No walk-ups, only four (4) persons per vehicle

For additional COVID-19 testing locations, visit www.ocfl.net/testing.



Emergency rental assistance

Following the most recent announcement regarding federal eviction moratoriums, Orange County residents are urged to apply for the County’s Emergency Rental Assistance program if they are behind in rent payments due to the pandemic.



The program may be able to help eligible residents pay 12 months of past due rent and 1 month of future rent, up to a total of $20,000. To date, more than $7.5 million have been distributed to keep 1,356 families in their homes – and Orange County has more to provide.



Eligible residents include those living in unincorporated Orange County, Apopka, Bay Lake, Belle Isle, Eatonville, Edgewood, Lake Buena Vista, Maitland, Oakland, Ocoee, Windermere, Winter Garden and Winter Park. The program is not available for those living within the direct city limits of the City of Orlando, which has its own program for its residents.



Residents can visit www.ocfl.net/rentalassistance to review program details and to check if their address is eligible.



Free legal forum on evictions

The Orange County Clerk of Courts will host an upcoming Legal Matters Forum on post-moratorium evictions on Thursday, September 9, 6-8 p.m.



The free event will provide the public with valuable resources and insight on the evictions process, as well as inform them of their rights in the event of an eviction. Speakers from the Clerk’s Office, Orange County Government, Legal Aid Society, Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Judiciary will present and be available to answer questions during the event.



For more information or to register for the event, visit www.myorangeclerk.com.



Additionally, residents who are seeking legal advice regarding evictions may contact the following Orange County Government partners:

• Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida

• Legal Aid Society of the Orange County Bar Association, Inc.



COVID-19 wastewater monitoring

Orange County Government’s Utilities Department continues its participation in the National Wastewater Surveillance System. The program monitors wastewater from water reclamation facilities to analyze the concentration and spread of the coronavirus. Below is information from last week:



South Water Reclamation Facility

Concentrations have increased from 149,113 in May to 1,088,540 on August 25.

630 percent increase over the number of viral remnants in May.



East Water Reclamation Facility

Concentrations have increased from 267,916 in May to 2,342,916 on August 25.

774 percent increase over the number of viral remnants in May.



Northwest Water Reclamation Facility

Concentrations have increased from 154,243 in June to 1,611,681 on August 25.

945 percent increase over the number of viral remnants in June.



Parks and recreation after school programs

Orange County Government’s Parks and Recreation Division continues to ensure the safety of its students and staff participating in County-operated After School Programs.



Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in our community effective Monday, August 30, children who take part in After School Program must wear a face mask while indoors. Face masks will be provided to students who do not have one. Children playing outside will not be required to wear a face mask.



Social distancing, sanitation, and frequent hand washing procedures will continue at all program sites. This new requirement is consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



