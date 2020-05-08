COVID-19 update: Barbershops, hair salons, nail salons allowed to reopen, countywide curfew to lift on May 11



Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings made both announcements at the Friday, May 8, news conference giving the COVID-19 update in Orlando.

Nail and hair salons, barbershops may reopen



By action of Governor Ron DeSantis, hair salons, nail salons and barbershops are permitted to reopen on Monday as part of the state’s phase 1 of reopening businesses. However, there are specific recommendations including limiting the number of guests and have sanitary practices.

The county had sent a letter to DeSantis asking to reconsider reopening barbershops, and hair and nail salons, Demings said on May 1. The governor responded quickly, and on Saturday, May 2, a roundtable discussion was done at the OhSoJazzy Hair Salon in Orange County. There, DeSantis was introduced to members of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force.

The Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force recommended that salons and barbershops should be included in the state’s phase 1.