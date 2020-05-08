COVID-19 update: Barbershops, hair salons, nail salons allowed to reopen, countywide curfew to lift on May 11

Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings made both announcements at the Friday, May 8, news conference giving the COVID-19 update in Orlando.
Nail and hair salons, barbershops may reopen
By action of Governor Ron DeSantis, hair salons, nail salons and barbershops are permitted to reopen on Monday as part of the state’s phase 1 of reopening businesses. However, there are specific recommendations including limiting the number of guests and have sanitary practices.
The county had sent a letter to DeSantis asking to reconsider reopening barbershops, and hair and nail salons, Demings said on May 1. The governor responded quickly, and on Saturday, May 2, a roundtable discussion was done at the OhSoJazzy Hair Salon in Orange County. There, DeSantis was introduced to members of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force.
The Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force recommended that salons and barbershops should be included in the state’s phase 1.
Demings said he received a phone call from the governor’s office “not long ago” saying DeSantis will let barbershops and salons reopen effective Monday.
“So that’s good news for all of those who work within that personal service industry,” Demings said. “It’s good news for all of us who may need a haircut or otherwise during this period of time. So while this is something we’re announcing on the Friday before Mother’s Day, we were very hopeful to try and get these open before Mother’s Day so we can pamper the mothers and women in our lives, but we missed it by just a hair. But for those in our community, we still have the opportunity now to make an appointment for Monday or thereafter for those special people in our lives.”
Curfew to be lifted
Orange County implemented the curfew on March 20, effective every night from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Law enforcement will continue to monitor overnight activities. The curfew could be put back into place should a need arise.
“Earlier today, I had a conference call with the surrounding counties and again, we endeavor to be consistent in how we approach our joint responses to the pandemic,” Demings said.
The mayor said that very few arrests have been made since the curfew was put in place, and the curfew “really helped to give a sense of security to the community while dealing with the pandemic.”