COVID-19 update: Apopka Farmers Market postponed to May 7

The Apopka Farmers Market, previously scheduled for Thursday, April 2, has been postponed to May 7.



The following is from the city of Apopka:



“We have had numerous conference calls in the last several days with our medical providers as well as local, state and federal partners as we battle the COVID-19 virus. Due to the latest forecasts showing the epidemic’s peak in late April/early May, we have decided to postpone the Farmer’s Market until May 7th and ask our residents to stay home and only venture out for necessities when needed.



“Please try to send just one family member out to the grocery store to limit your foot traffic even at “essential” businesses. Also, be sure to check with your elderly neighbors to see if they need anything while you are out to again lessen the amount of foot traffic in grocery stores. We need to do our part to flatten the curve but it will take everyone’s commitment to make that happen. #ApopkaStrong”