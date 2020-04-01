COVID-19: Governor DeSantis issues month-long statewide stay-at-home order

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a nearly month-long statewide stay-at-home order that will start at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, April 3 and end on April 30.



The stay-at-home order, issued today, Wednesday, April 1, requires everyone in Florida to limit their movements and personal interactions outside their home to only essential services and essential activities.



In addition, the order tells senior citizens and individuals with significant underlying medical conditions to remain home, encourages people to work from home, and encourages all businesses or organization to provide delivery, carryout or curbside service as much as possible.



The executive order recognizes essential services as listed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and approved by the state of Florida.



Essential activities are religious services in houses of worship; recreational activities consistent with social distancing guidelines such as walking, biking, hiking, and so forth; taking care of pets; and caring for or assisting a loved one or friend. Other essential activities may be added to that list with state officials’ approval.



The executive order overrules conflicting actions or order issued by local officials in response to COVID-19 but only to the extent that such action or order allows essential services or essential activities by the executive order.



A guidance on essential critical infrastructure workers can be found here.