COVID-19: Gov. DeSantis orders Florida bars and nightclubs closing, reduced restaurant capacity

TALLAHASSEE – To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order affecting multiple public venues such as all Florida bars and nightclubs, which will be closed for the next 30 days.

DeSantis issued the executive order on Tuesday, March 17, that will reduce density and crowds in restaurants, bars, nightclubs and beaches, according to a news release from the state.

Alcohol sales suspended

The March 17 executive order is requesting that any licensee authorized to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on premises that gets more than 50 percent of its gross revenue from such sales must suspend this for 30 days, effective today, March 17 at 5 p.m.

Beaches

The governor is directing parties accessing public beaches in the state of Florida to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance by limiting their gatherings to no more than 10 persons, distance themselves from other parties by six feet, and support beach closures at local authorities’ discretion.

Restaurants

According to the executive order, restaurants across Florida will now be required to limit customer entry to 50 percent of capacity. Seating must be staggered and limited to ensure seated parties are separated by a distance of at least six feet, in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Restaurants are encouraged to remain open and expand take-out and delivery services.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation will enforce and provide further guidance.

On March 1, DeSantis issued an executive order directing the Florida Department of Public Health to issue a public health emergency.

That same day, the state surgeon general and state health officer declared that a public health emergency exists in the state as a result of COVID-19.

DeSantis issued an executive order on March 9 declaring a state of emergency for the entire state of Florida as a result of the coronavirus.

On March 16, President Donald Trump and the CDC issued the 15 Days to Slow the Spread guidance, which advises individuals to adopt social distancing such as working from home and avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.