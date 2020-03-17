COVID-19: Courthouse, Clerk of Courts locations’ access limited

The Ninth Judicial Circuit is limiting access to the Orange County Courthouse starting today, Tuesday, March 17 through at least the end of March 27, according to Orange County Clerk of Courts.

There will also be limited access to all Clerk’s Office locations, including its branches, starting Wednesday, March 18, until at least March 27. Only certain exceptions will have access.

As a reminder, people can do business with the Clerk’s Office anytime and anywhere from a computer, smart phone, or tablet for many services such as:

Make Payments

Payments for traffic tickets or criminal fines can be made right from the Clerk’s Office website, where information about payment plans and other payment options can also be found.

Court Records

Public court records can be viewed right from the my e-clerk section of the website. Certified copies of court records, and marriage licenses can also be ordered here.

eMarriage

The marriage license application process can begin from the comfort of home. Applicants have 60 days to complete the process in person at one of the offices.

Packets and Forms

Packets and forms for civil and family matters can be ordered and paid for right from the website’s shopping cart.

For the latest information regarding COVID-19, visit www.myorangeclerk.com. and the office’s social media pages.