COVID-19: Changes made to Orange County Property Appraiser’s Office

The following is a Monday, March 16 statement from Orange County Property Appraiser Rick Singh regarding the office’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Friends and Neighbors,

As information around the coronavirus (COVID-19) develops, OCPA’s top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our staff, residents, and community. As part of an ongoing effort to limit COVID-19’s impact on Orange County residents, OCPA will implement several modifications to the way services are provided to taxpayers during these unprecedented times.

Changes will take effect on Monday, March 16, and will include:

The downtown office lobby will be closed to visitors. Instead, OCPA encourages taxpayers to utilize online services through our website – www.ocpafl.org – or to call the office for assistance during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday) at (407) 836-5044. Our phone lines will be open.

In addition, OCPA is reducing our in-office workforce by 50 percent, with as many administrative functions as possible performed remotely by staff working from home.

The field appraisal staff will work exclusively remotely, leveraging technology such as aerial imagery and drones when possible. They will limit interactions with property owners unless absolutely necessary.

Directors and managers will continue reporting to the office to assist in meeting taxpayer needs.

OCPA’s participation in outreach events is cancelled – as are most of the community events we had planned to support.

Internal staff meetings and other planned gatherings are cancelled until further notice.

OCPA's leadership will continue to monitor the situation closely. If needed, information about changes to agency functions will be made available on our website and social media platforms. We encourage everyone to follow recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and the Department of Health that can mitigate the possible spread of the disease.

Stay Safe Orange County!

Rick Singh