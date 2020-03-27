County boat ramps are a victim of coronavirus issue

Hello Folks,

I mentioned last week that things are changin’ and this week there is more change. I don’t know the full scope of it, but Orange and Lake County are shuttin’ down the boat ramps, due to COVID-19. I know we are goin’ on lockdown this week in Orange County, so I’m goin’ to give you my report on how the fishin’ was goin’ before all this has happened.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that some folks are still catchin’ a few specks but they have slowed down as the water temperature is comin’ up. The bluegills and shellcrackers haven’t begun to spawn. We have a full moon next month, so we may see some activity next month on the panfish. Kyle reports that there is lots of baitfish in the St. Johns River and folks are catchin’ plenty of catfish. You can catch ’em on night-crawlers, minners, and small shiners. So, if you can get on the river you might give catfishin’ a go.

The bass fishin’ is still doin’ good in most of the chains in our area and most of the local lakes. Kyle reports lots of folks are buyin’ shiners and goin’ bass fishin’. The local lakes have been really good for catchin’ some bass. The Butler Chain has been good for bass fishin’ as of late. The bass are schoolin’ in all the lakes. Captain Paul Solomon is catchin’ bass by freelinin’ shiners in Lake Butler. The bass fishin’ on the Harris Chain has been good as well. Folks are catchin’ some bass in all the lakes.

My buddy Rich went to Hickory Point to fish this week and he is the one who told me about the ramps bein’ closed on Tuesday. John’s Lake bass fishin’ has been good as well. I reported last week that Rick and I caught some bass on Tuesday, so we decided to go again on Friday. We caught and released 21 bass up to 4 lbs. each. We caught our bass on plastic worms and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. We caught a few schoolin’ bass on top-water baits, as well. I love to catch bass on top-water baits. You get to see the bass blow up on the bait and then catch ’em. It’s a blast to see those schoolers come completely out of the water to eat that bait. It’s a lot of fun to catch ’em like that.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope you get a chance to get on the water and go fishin’ but we will have to see how the ramp closin’ affects us. I will try and keep everyone up to date on the ramp situation as I get more information about on it. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: boat ramps closed.

Save a few and good luck!