Coronavirus: OCPS suspends all student field trips involving air travel

Orange County Public Schools has suspended all student field trips involving air travel due to the coronavirus, effective immediately through the end of the current school year, the district announced today, Tuesday, March 10.

The suspension is based on strong recommendations of the Florida Commissioner of Education, with who OCPS was on a call this morning.

All Central Florida school superintendents continue to carefully monitor the COVID-19 situation.

District and school staff members will work with parents and travel companies on appropriate cancellation arrangements.

Although OCPS has been advised by experts that the risk to young people remains low, the district encourages everyone to continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and to follow healthy habits. Hand washing with soap and water remains the best prevention.