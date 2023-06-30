Copious amounts of rain helped replenish lakes, rivers

Hello Folks,

Well, we finally got some rain and, boy, did we need it. The lakes were gettin’ kinda low and I know Lake Monroe really needed some rain.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that some anglers are startin’ to catch a few specks in Lake Jesup. These guys aren’t tellin’ where they are catchin’ ’em but they are most likely catchin’ ’em under the State Road 417 bridge.

It’s been so hot the specks are gettin’ in the shade provided by the bridge. The water is probably cooler as well. All the specks are bein’ caught on minners. As you know, you can still catch specks all year, but most folks fish for ’em in the winter. The specks will get in the deep holes in the summertime, but when the water is low, they will seek out shaded areas as well.

The bass fishin’ has been so-so, but folks are gettin’ on the water real early and catchin’ a few at sunrise. You will find bass feedin’ along the shoreline at first light and then movin’ to deeper water once the sun gets up. You will also find some bass gettin’ in the shade like lily pad fields and thick grass patches to get out of the sun.

Kyle reports that the bass fishin’ has been doin’ good in the Butler Chain for a couple of weeks now. The bass are feedin’ early and then movin’ to the deeper areas of the lake once the sun gets up. You can catch ‘em on plastic worms, slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. The bass fishin’ on John’s Lake has been hit or miss. The bass are bein’ caught on a variety of baits. You can catch ’em on chatter-baits, plastic worms, and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits.

The bass fishin’ on the Harris Chain has been good to not so good. You will do good at first light and then you will have to move to deeper water. Try fishin’ the shell-beds or the fish attractors durin’ the day. You will usually find a few bass hangin’ around those areas durin’ the day. If that doesn’t work, try flippin’ the heavy cover. These areas are shaded and the water is usually a little cooler for the bass.

The Kissimmee River has been just OK, but some folks are catchin’ some nice bass on shiners. I’ve seen some nice bass that have been caught on shiners on different websites this past week.

The bass fishin’ on The Maitland Chain has been good early in the mornin’ or late in the day. Kyle reports that most of the bass have been bitin’ on artificials. You will catch ’em on slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits, chatter baits, and lipless crank-baits. Kyle also reports some local anglers are catchin’ some bass in Lake Fairview. You will find the bass around the docks late late in the evenin’ and bass hangin’ around the off-shore grass durin’ the day. Most of the bass are bein’ caught on chatter-baits, swim-baits, and plastic worms.

We have a full moon comin’ up around Independence Day, so the fishin’ should be pretty good. I hope y’all have a great weekend and you get on the water and do some fishin’.

Tip of the week: Happy July 4.

Save a few and good luck!