Cooler weather was nice to have on a recent vacation

Hello Folks,

I just came back from vacation and my wife and I, and our friends had a great time.

We stayed in a cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee. The weather was great and we enjoyed the leaves changin’ colors and the cool weather. It is great to be home, but I’m already missin’ the cooler weather.

The fishin’ has been hit or miss, accordin’ to Kyle at Bitters’ Bait and Tackle. Kyle reports that the specks are startin’ to bite and some folks are doin’ real good in Lake Jesup. You need a bucket of minners and a few jigs, and you should be good to go. Most folks are catchin’ their specks by driftin’ in open water throughout the lake. You can catch some specks in Lake Monroe doin’ the same thing.

Kyle also reports some anglers are catchin’ a few bluegills in Lake Monroe on red worms. If the weather gets a little cooler when we are havin’ a full moon on November 12, the speck fishin’ should really get in gear. So from now through November 12, the speck fishin’ should keep improvin’ each day.

The bass fishin’ hasn’t been too bad in most of the lakes and chains in our area. The Extreme Bass Trail had its championship on the Harris Chain last weekend. Congrats to Jeremy Smith and Jim Folks for their win on the chain. They had a five-bass limit of bass each day. Their total weight for two days was 49.56 lbs.

The biggest bass was caught on Day 1 of the tournament by the team of Billy Bowen and Eric Bozeman. Their bass weighed in at 9.92 lbs. More than 100 teams fished the championship.

The bass fishin this past weekend on the Kissimmee Chain was pretty good as well. There were folks who caught some nice bass on shiners that they fished around the grassline and the thick cover. You can also catch some nice bass on plastic worms and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits.

Kyle got a chance to do some fishin’ on John’s Lake this past weekend. He caught a few bass but no big ’uns. Most of his bass were caught on top-water baits and plastic worms. Captain Paul Solomon has been fishin’ the Butler Chain as of late. He is takin’ his clients out there to fish with shiners. The past two trips in October the bass fishin’ was pretty good. They caught most of their bass on shiners and Horny Toad frogs. On one trip, his angler caught an eight pounder and on another trip, they caught a six pounder. They also caught and released a lot of bass in the 2 lb. to 3 lb. range as well. By the way, the eight pounder was caught on the Horny Toad.

Paul reports that the fishin’ is gettin’ better each week. If we can get some cooler days, the fishin’ should get better as well.

Well, that’s it for this week. I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ and I’ll see ya next week.

Tip of the week: go fishin’.

Save a few and good luck!