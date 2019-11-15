Cooler weather makes it more pleasant while we are fishin’

Hello Folks,

Well, we got some cooler weather this week and more cooler weather is on the way soon. I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for some cooler temperatures.

The fishin’ hasn’t been really bad and for the most part it has been pretty good. Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports the folks in his area are still catchin’ some specks in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup. You can catch numbers of specks in Lake Jesup, but the bigger specks are comin’ out of Lake Monroe. Most of the specks are bein’ caught on minners under a cork and small spilt shot on a gold hook. Dependin’ on the size of the minners use a gold #2 or #4 hook. You don’t have to use gold hooks if you don’t want to, but I was taught by some old-time fishermen a long time ago that usin’ a gold hook will get you more bites. So I’ve used ’em since then.

The bass fishin’ hasn’t been too bad and some folks are doin’ really good. The bigger chains and most of the smaller lakes are doin’ good as well.

Kyle reports some good size bass are bein’ caught in John’s Lake. Kyle knows of an angler who is catchin’ some nice size schoolers. He is fishin’ the offshore grass. Most of his bass are hangin’ around the submerged hydrilla and eel-grass patches throughout the lake.

Rick and I fished John’s Lake this week and we didn’t find anything like that but we did manage to catch a few bass on plastic worms and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. I caught at least six pickerel on a Rat-L-Trap. I was tryin’ to catch some bass but the pickerel were more interested in my bait than the bass. Kyle fished John’s Lake as well and he ended up catchin’ a few bass but no big ‘uns.

The bass fishin’ on the Butler Chain has been good for numbers but not too many big ’uns. Kyle fished the Butler Chain last week and they caught plenty of bass on top-water baits, plastic worms, and swim-baits. So you have a choice this week, fish the Butler Chain and catch a lot of small bass or fish the Harris Chain for a chance to catch a big ’un.

Rick and I fished the Harris Chain last week and we caught 8 bass up to 3 lbs. each. We caught all of our bass on plastic worms and speed worms. I wish I had better news on the fishin’ but I think this cooler weather will get the specks to bite better and then the cooler water temps will get the bass to bite a little better as well.

So I hope everyone has a good week and you get a chance to do some fishin’.

See you next week.

Tip of the week: cooler weather.

Save a few and good luck!