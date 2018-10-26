Cooler weather makes fishin’ better

Hello Folks,

Well, it’s finally here! The cooler weather came to town over the weekend and it was great. When I left for work on Monday mornin’, it was 61 degrees. It was nice all day and more cooler weather is on the way. Hallelujah, brother! Amen. I’m sorry I got a little carried away there. We also had a full moon this week on Wednesday and along with the cooler weather, the fishin’ should get better as well.

Folks are still catchin’ some panfish on crickets and red worms. You will have to drift open water until you find ’em. Once you locate ’em, keep driftin’ back and forth until they quit bitin’. As the temperature keeps droppin’, it won’t be long until the specks start bitin’, so we will go from catchin’ panfish and start catchin’ speckled perch. We call ‘em specks around here. You might know ’em as crappie. Same fish and they are fun to catch and they are also good eatin’.

The bass should start bitin’ better as the cooler weather comes to town. You still need to get on the water early and fish around the shoreline cover with top-water baits, plastic frogs, and toads. You can also try fishin’ a swim-bait around the cover and the lily pads. Look for the bass to start bustin’ on bait-fish. As the water cools, the bass will be more aggressive and that can be a lot of fun if you hit it just right.

The Butler Chain has been a good chain to fish for bass. Most of the guides are draggin’ shiners around the peppergrass patches throughout the lake. You can also catch some bass along the shoreline cover at first light. Try a plastic worm or a slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. As always, keep a lipless crank-bait tied on to one of your rods in case the schoolers come up while you are fishin’. You won’t have time to tie one on so keep one ready at all times.

The bass are still bitin’ great in the Harris Chain. It will take a couple of days after the cold front came through, but the fishin’ should be good by the weekend. Make sure you fish the submerged hydrilla and eel-grass beds.

The bass will be hangin’ around those areas lookin’ for bait-fish to feed on. If you don’t have any luck doin’ that, try flippin’ the heavy cover. You need to cover a lot of water until you locate some bass that are feedin’ in a certain part of the lake.

We haven’t been gettin’ too much rain as of late, so the water levels are goin’ down. You should be able to use the ramp at John’s Lake. Folks are catchin’ some bass and a few bluegills and shellcrackers. Drift open water with crickets and red worms. The bass should be feedin’ at first light so don’t get to the ramp late because there are only so many parkin’ places for your trailer. You will find the bass feedin’ along the shoreline cover and around the submerged hydrilla beds. Try a plastic worm or a slow-sinkin’ Senko-type bait. If the hydrilla is topped out, try a speed worm or a swim-bait over the top of the grass beds. You should be able to find some bass feedin’ in those types of areas.

Well, that’s it for this week. Enjoy the cooler weather and let’s go fishin’.

See ya next week.

Tip of the week: full moon.

Save a few and good luck!