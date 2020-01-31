Cool wind means fish aren’t bitin’ very well locally

Hello Folks,

Well, it got a little cool again this week and the wind was blowin’ and we had bluebird skies. All three of these conditions can make for some tough fishin’. It’s one of those things we have to go through here in Florida in the winter.

I hope that doesn’t keep you from goin’ fishin’. It didn’t stop Rick and me from gettin’ on the water this week. We fished the Butler Chain and even though we didn’t catch a lot of bass, we had a good time on the water. We did manage to catch six bass on a variety of baits. We used lipless crank-baits, plastic worms, and slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. I even caught one flippin’. We just couldn’t find a pattern that was consistent. Hey, that’s why they call it fishin’ and not catchin’.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait Tackle reports that due to the poor fishin’ conditions, lots of folks are not goin’ fishin’. Kyle reports that some folks are gettin’ on the water and catchin’ a few specks when the wind isn’t blowin’ like crazy. A few specks can be caught in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup, but be careful and safe on the water.

We have a full moon comin’ up the first part of February. Hopefully, the full moon will help the fishin’ in our area. Kyle also reports that the bass fishin’ has slowed down just a little as well. Again, it’s the weather that’s keepin’ most of the anglers off the water. It you do go bass fishin’, get some shiners and you should be able to catch a few bass.

Lots of the guides who are fishin’ the Butler Chain are freelinin’ shiners in Lake Butler and catchin’ some bass. Kyle reports that the fishin’ is doin’ pretty good in John’s Lake. A tournament was held out there over the weekend and it took 16 lbs. and some change to win. The Central Florida Bass Hunters had a tournament last weekend on Lake Okeechobee, and it took 16 lbs. to win that tournament.

So, you can catch some bass, but it’s been a little tough lately. If you love to fish, it doesn’t matter the conditions – you go just to be fishin’. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: go fishin’.

Save a few and good luck!