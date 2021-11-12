Cool fall weather makes fishin’ even more enjoyable

Hello Folks,

I don’t know about you, but I love the fall weather and all the holiday traditions we have durin’ this time of the year. The leaves turnin’, the crisp mornin’ air, pinto beans and cornbread cookin’, and fishin’ all day. What could be better than that? Along with all that comes some good fishin’ and great times on the boat catchin’ fish.

Kyle at Bitter’s Bait and Tackle reports that that’s what folks are doin’. The specks are still bitin’, but the rain and wind we had kept a lot of folks off the water. Since the wind has died down a little, folks are back at it. The specks are bitin’ again in Lake Monroe, Lake Jesup, and the St. Johns River. Kyle reports that the specks are still bitin’ under the highway State Road 417 bridge. Most of the specks are bein’ caught on minners, jigs tipped with a minner, and grass shrimp.

Folks are catchin’ some specks in Lake Woodruff, too. The specks that are bein’ caught in Lake Woodruff seem to be somewhat bigger than those in other lakes. So, get some baits and minners and take the family fishin’.

We got a lot of rain and wind last week and that slowed down the bass fishin’ just a little. Kyle reports that the folks in his area said that the best way to catch some bass right now is on shiners. They are bein’ caught on artificials as well, but shiners are the way to go.

The bass fishin’ on West Lake Toho has slowed down some, but a few bass are bein’ caught around the hydrilla clumps. You can flip into the holes in the hydrilla or fish the edge of the hydrilla with plastic worms and big fat Senko-type baits. The bass on West Lake are bitin’ on top-water baits and frogs fished across the mats of hydrilla.

On the Harris Chain, the bass fishin’ is off and on dependin’ on the wind. You will have to move around a lot until you find ’em. You can try a variety of baits like swim-jigs, chatter-baits, and spinnerbaits. I love to fish with a spinnerbait on the windy side of the lake durin’ this time of the year.

The bass fishin’ on the Butler Chain has been good most days. John and his nephew Chet are still catchin’ quite a few bass on most trips. They are catchin’ most of their bass around the offshore grass patches scattered throughout the chain. I wanted to mention that Season 10 of TrophyCatch started on October 1. The FWC extended the entry date on Season 9 until November 8. By the time you get this report, Season 9 will be over. Make sure you go to TrophyCatch.com and register for Season 10. If you bass fish in Florida, this is a great program. Any bass that is caught and released back into the water that weighs more than eight pounds qualifies you for prizes and recognition. You will be a Lunker Club member. You need to go to their website for rules and regulations and while you are there, get yourself registered for Season 10.

Well, I hope you are enjoyin’ the great weather and take some time to go fishin’.

Tip of the week: Specks are bitin’.

Save a few and good luck!