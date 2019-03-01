Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma has recipe treasures to make

All of the recipes this week come from the little treasure we uncovered recently in our archives, Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka. This publication was created by the Ladies of the Sertoma.

Mary Demetree shares her Fried Lemon Chicken.

Here is Nita Collins’ Shrimp Newburg from Cooking. This looks wonderful, and, being a lover of shrimp, I am going to try it very soon. Be mindful when adding the cooked sauce into the beaten egg yolks. You don’t want to cook the yolks, you just want to mix them into the hot (meaning temperature) sauce.

Cauliflower Casserole is a recipe using a cauliflower you cook whole in a pot of boiling water before you make the casserole, and add canned soup, cheese, and peanuts before baking.

Anne Paxson’s Cheese Baked Spaghetti Squash is very simple and will make a lovely side dish.

We have a fancy dessert for you – Easy Baked Alaska. We thank the Sertoma Club for sharing their wonderful recipes.

Peach-of-a-Pie actually uses thawed strawberries and canned peaches and beaten cream cheese. It sounds luscious.

Greta Howard’s Bibb Lettuce and Mandarin Orange Saladlooks spectacular. I would venture a guess that if you don’t have Mazola corn oil on hand, you could probably get away with your usual salad oil.

MARY DEMETREE’S

FRIED LEMON CHICKEN

Recipe from Cooking with

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

2 cups olive oil

4 tablespoons lemon juice

Salt

Pepper

2 teaspoons chopped parsley

3-1/2 pound broiler/fryer, cut into serving pieces

1 egg, beaten

1-1/2 cups flour

1 lemon, thinly sliced

Make a marinade by combining 1/2 cup olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper and parsley. Brush the chicken with the marinade. Marinate for 3 hours, brushing the chicken with the liquid from time to time. Dry the chicken, dip it into the beaten egg and then into the flour. Fry the chicken in the remaining olive oil for 15 to 20 minutes on each side, or until it is done. Drain on paper towels. Serve the chicken on a platter garnished with the lemon slices. Serves 4.

NITA COLLINS’ SHRIMP NEWBURG

Recipe from Cooking with

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

3/4 pound cooked shrimp

1/4 cup margarine or butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/8 teaspoon nutmeg

1-1/2 cup Half and Half

2 egg yolks, beaten

2 tablespoons sherry

Toast points

Cut large shrimp in half. Melt margarine or butter, and blend in flour and seasonings. Add Half and Half gradually and cook until thick and smooth, stirring constantly. Stir a little of the heated sauce into the beaten egg yolks; add to sauce, stirring constantly. Add shrimp; heat. Remove from heat and slowly stir in sherry. Serve immediately on toast points. Makes 6 servings.

CAULIFLOWER CASSEROLE

Recipe from Cooking With

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

1 medium head cauliflower

2 slices bacon

1/4 cup chopped onion

1 (10-1/2-ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup

1/3 cup milk

1/2 cup grated cheddar cheese

1/4 cup cocktail peanuts, chopped

Cook whole cauliflower in boiling water until tender, about 20 minutes. In a saucepan, cook the bacon. Remove and crumble; set aside. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the bacon drippings. Add onion and cook until tender. Gradually stir in soup and milk, keeping smooth. Add cheese and peanuts and heat for 2 minutes. Place drained, chopped, cooked cauliflower in a 1-quart casserole. Pour sauce over cauliflower. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Garnish with reserved bacon. Makes 6 servings

ANNE PAXSON’S CHEESE BAKED SPAGHETTI SQUASH

Recipe from Cooking With

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

1 large spaghetti squash, cooked

2 cups shredded fontina or Swiss cheese

2 tablespoons butter

Salt and pepper, to taste

Mix hot strands of spaghetti squash with cheese, butter, salt and pepper. Put in 1-1/2 quart casserole. Bake in 350 degree oven just to heat through.

EASY BAKED ALASKA

Recipe from Cooking with

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

1/2 cup margarine

3 squares bitter chocolate

1 cup sugar

6 egg yolks

1/2 cup all-purpose flour, sifted

1/2 cup chopped nuts

1 teaspoon vanilla

1-1/2 quarts ice cream

6 egg whites

1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar

1/8 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup sugar

To make brownie base, melt margarine and chocolate in a double boiler; remove from heat. Blend in sugar; add egg yolks and 2 tablespoons water, beating well. Stir in flour, nuts and vanilla. This may all be done in the top of the double boiler. Spread in a greased 11 x 7 x 1-1/2-inch pan and bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes; cool.

Put brownie base on a board and freeze. Spread ice cream of desired flavor over base, being careful to make sides and corners as high as center. Recipe thus far may be made 2 to 3 weeks in advance and frozen. If freezing, be sure to cover with freezer paper after ice cream has hardened. Whip egg whites at room temperature with cream of tartar and salt until frothy. Slowly add the sugar, beating after each addition until meringue stands in stiff peaks but is not dry.

Cover the ice cream and the brownie base with meringue, being sure to seal all edges. Bake in a preheated 500 degree oven for about 5 minutes or until nicely browned. The meringue may be put on the ice cream and base 5 hours before baking or as long as 2 days before baking if the entire Alaska is returned to the freezer until the time of baking. Makes 8 to 10 servings.

PEACH-OF-A-PIE

Recipe from Cooking with

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

1 9-inch pastry shell, baked

1 8-ounce package cream cheese

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons corn starch

1 10-ounce package frozen strawberries, thawed

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 medium size can peach slices

Beat cream cheese until soft and creamy. Add 1/4 cup sugar, salt, milk and vanilla. Blend thoroughly. Spread mixture in cooled pie shell. In a saucepan, mix remaining 1/4 cup sugar and corn starch. Add strawberries and lemon juice. Cook until thickened; cool. Arrange drained peach slices in pastry shell on top of cream cheese mixture. Spoon strawberry mixture over peaches. Refrigerate until firm. Serve with whipped cream. A graham cracker crust can be used in place of a pastry shell. Makes 6 servings.

GRETA HOWARD BIBB LETTUCE AND MANDARIN ORANGE SALAD

Recipe from Cooking with

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

1/3 cup sugar

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1 cup Mazola corn oil

4 tablespoons vinegar

1/2 teaspoon minced dry onion

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

1 small can Mandarin oranges, drained

Bibb lettuce broken into bite-sized pieces

