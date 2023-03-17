Cooked spinach, cream, white sauce, onions and cheese sounds good

James Island Shrimp Pie is a shrimp and rice casserole contributed by Mrs. John Jenkins from Charleston Receipts. You need two pounds of shrimp and a cup of raw rice, both of which you cook before making the pie. It is then baked in a moderate oven (350 to 375 degrees) for about 30 minutes or until brown on top.

Here is a recipe for Country Fried Cabbage from The Original Country Cookbook. As it calls for bacon fat, you may choose to replace it with butter or vegetable fat, if you do not use pork. This cabbage recipe is from the little paperback cookbook that a friend gave me more than 40 years ago! It was published by Paragon Products, Inc., in Pompano Beach in 1976. The introduction says, regarding the recipes, “They come from a period in America when work was hard and appetites big. All have been tested and edited carefully for accuracy. These recipes call for basic natural ingredients and do not need today’s artificial this and imitation that!”

We found a Spinach Souffle recipe in our treasured copy of “What’s Cookin’ in Apopka?” that was published by The Apopka Woman’s Club… we aren’t sure just when, but it was way back yonder! It has some wonderful recipes that were contributed by the fine ladies of the club, many of whom are no longer with us, but fondly remembered.

Adeline Bronson’s recipe for Chicken and Yellow Rice also comes from “What’s Cookin’ in Apopka?”. With maybe a salad or vegetable on the side, it looks like a main-dish meal!

Sunshine Pie comes from Stew-Pot Favorites of Zellwood. Claire Ellington has gifted us with this lovely treasure.

Peanut Butter Pie from The Original Country Cookbook looks quite simple to make.

Charleston Receipts shares Coffee Punch from Mrs. Louis Y. Dawson, Jr. It looks like a dessert for coffee lovers!

MRS. JOHN T. JENKINS’

(HESS LEBBY)

JAMES ISLAND SHRIMP PIE

Recipe from

Charleston Receipts,

America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

1 cup of raw rice

2 cups water

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup butter

2 eggs

Pinch of mace

5 tablespoons tomato catsup

2-1/2 tablespoons

Worcestershire

Salt and pepper to taste

2 pounds shrimp

1 cup milk (approximately)

Cook rice in salted water until very soft and stir butter into it. Combine all ingredients with cooked shrimp, adding enough milk to make mixture the consistency of thick custard. Put in buttered casserole and bake in moderate oven until brown on top (about 30 minutes). Serves 8.

COUNTRY FRIED CABBAGE

Recipe from

Paragon Products, Inc., The Original Country Cookbook

1 small head green cabbage, shredded

3 tablespoons (or more)

bacon fat

2 teaspoons red pepper flakes

Salt to taste

Wash cabbage and shred by cutting into quarters, then making thin slices across the cut sides of the cabbage. Discard the core and any tough ribs. Heat bacon fat in iron Dutch oven, put in the cabbage, and stir until it is all glistening. Lower the heat, add pepper flakes, and continue cooking and turning until it is barely tender.

MRS. L. B. JOHNSON’S

SPINACH SOUFFLE

WHAT’S COOKIN’? IN

APOPKA, FLORIDA

THE APOPKA WOMAN’S CLUB

Butter for sauté plus 2

tablespoons for sauce

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

3 eggs, separated

1 cup rich milk or light cream

1 cup chopped cooked spinach

1/2 cup thick white sauce

1/4 cup chopped onions

1/2 cup grated cheese

Sauté onions in small amount of butter. Make sauce of 2 tablespoons of butter, 2 tablespoons flour; 1 cup of milk – rich milk or light cream, 1/2 teaspoon of salt, and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Beat yolks until thick and lemon colored. Stir into white sauce and add spinach and cheese. Fold in stiffly beaten egg whites and turn into greased casserole. Set in pan of hot water and bake in moderate oven 350 degrees about 50 minutes. Serve at once.

ADELINE BRONSON’S

CHICKEN AND YELLOW RICE

WHAT’S COOKIN’? IN

APOPKA, FLORIDA

THE APOPKA WOMAN’S CLUB

2 fryers, halved

1/2 cup olive oil

2 cups chopped onion

1 green pepper, cut up

2 cloves garlic

2-1/2 cup rice

2 cups canned tomatoes

5 cups hot water

2 bay leaves

1/2 teaspoon saffron

1 cup green peas

2 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Brown chicken in olive oil. Remove to casserole. Brown onions, green pepper and garlic for about 5 minutes. Add to chicken in casserole along with all remaining ingredients. Cover and bake in 400-degree oven for 1 hour.

GLADYS RICE’S

SUNSHINE PIE

Recipe from

Stew-Pot Favorites of Zellwood

1 can (6 oz) frozen orange juice or (fresh juice)

1 can (6 oz) water

1/3 cup pineapple juice

1/3 cup apricot juice

1 lb marshmallows

1-2/3 cup graham cracker crumbs

1/3 cup confectioners’ sugar

1/3 cup butter, melted

1/3 cup flaked coconut

1/3 cup chopped walnuts

Whipped cream, if desired

Combine orange juice, pineapple juice, and apricot nectar in a large pan and add marshmallows; heat gently until marshmallows are almost dissolved, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and stir until completely dissolved. Place pan in sink filled with ice water to chill quickly, cool to room temperature. Meanwhile, combine graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and butter; press into pan. Chill crust and add filling. Add walnuts and coconut after mixture has cooled. Refrigerate overnight if possible.

PEANUT BUTTER PIE

Recipe from

Paragon Products, Inc., The Original Country Cookbook

1 cup corn syrup

1 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

3 eggs, slightly beaten

1/3 cup creamy peanut butter

Unbaked pie shell

Blend filling ingredients. Pour into unbaked pie shell. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees and bake 30-35 minutes longer. Filling should appear slightly less set in center than around the edge.

MRS. LOUIS Y. DAWSON, JR.’S COFFEE PUNCH

Recipe from

Charleston Receipts,

America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

1 gallon strong coffee

1 quart cream

2 quarts vanilla ice cream

5 teaspoons vanilla

5 tablespoons sugar

Chill coffee. Whip cream; add sugar and vanilla. Place ice cream and whipped cream in punch bowl and pour coffee over it. Mix well before serving. (If using block ice cream, slice it into thin slices before placing in the punch bowl.) 50-60 servings.