Cook salt pork, water, pepper one hour, then add choice of greens

Dry rubbed ribs from Palmetto Creek Farms comes from the book titled From Field to Feast. This is simple to prepare and absolutely delicious. The ribs are oven baked in heavy-duty foil packets you make and seal around the ribs, great for folks who don’t want to fool around with a grill or smoker.

1996 Southern Living’s Annual Recipes has a recipe for chicken on the grill. With Grilled Herbed Chicken Quarters, you can have the best of hanging out by the grill with your best buds and enjoying the fruits of your labor in around an hour. Rita W. Cook from Corpus Christi, Texas, shared this recipe. The Southern Living folks note that “Although sherry adds a sweet kiss to this recipe, you can substitute less-expensive soy sauce with good results.”

1996 Southern Living’s Annual Recipes says “We gave this recipe the highest rating our Test Kitchens gives.” So, here you go with Edna’s Greens. You can use collard, mustard, or turnip.

Garlic Bread, a favorite for many of us, is so tasty. 1996 Southern Living’s Annual Recipes has an easy recipe for us. Jane Krebs from Fernandina Beach, Florida, contributed this recipe.

I just opened the 1996 Southern Living’s Annual Recipes that I brought in a few weeks ago from home, and wanted to see what they had special for Father’s Day. And I turned the page to June, and a couple pages in I saw “Lane Cake.” Oh, my gosh! I had a neighbor in the late ‘50s and ‘60s who shared this recipe with me, and I loved it. Somehow, I just can’t find that recipe. And here it is! This has it as a three-layer cake, but as I recall, we used a strong thread and cut the layers in half so we had a six-layer cake. We usually made it at Christmas time and kept in the fridge for a few days prior to serving, but this cake is in the June section of the book. So, make it for Papa for Father’s Day! He’ll love you for it.

Robert is Here is a rowdy roadside market in Homestead that was started by six-year old Robert Moehling in 1959 as he sold his father’s cucumbers on the honor system with a can where the customers could put their money while Robert was in school. But on day one, as little Robert was at the stand, no one stopped. His dad thought no one saw Robert, so he made signs he tacked up on both sides of the stand proclaiming, “Robert is Here.” It worked. Thus, their thriving family business was born and continues today with a greatly enhanced inventory of fruits and vegetables. By age 14, industrious Robert had bought his first ten-acre piece of property and planted an avocado grove. The key lime recipe, inspired by Robert’s recipe, is “an old-fashioned standard in our family,” says Robert’s wife, Tracey.

From the 1996 Southern Living’s Annual Recipes, here is a unique pie flavor: Coffee! Jodie McCoy from Tulsa, Oklahoma, contributed this sweet concoction for all you coffee lovers. Southern Living says, “This pie holds up well in the refrigerator overnight. Top with dollops of whipped cream an hour before serving, and keep chilled until guests arrive.”

PALMETTO CREEK FARMS, AVON PARK, DRY-RUBBED BABY BACK RIBS

Recipe from Field to Feast

1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar

1/4 cup paprika

1/4 cup ancho chili powder (dark Mexican

chili powder)

4 teaspoons coarse salt

4 teaspoons smoked paprika

4 teaspoons cumin

4 teaspoons cayenne

4 (2-pound) slabs loin back ribs, membrane removed (ask your butcher to do this for you)

For the rub:

Mix brown sugar, paprika, ancho chili powder, salt, smoked paprika, cumin, and cayenne in a small bowl, making sure to break up chunks of brown sugar.

Put ribs bone side up on sheet pan. Season each slab with rub on both sides. Refrigerate at least 1 hour, loosely covered.

Heat oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut four (12- by 12-inch) square sheets of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Put a slab of ribs, meat side up, on a sheet of foil. Fold ends to make loose packet around each slab; seal. Put packets on sheet pan. Bake 2- to 2-1/2 hours. Check ribs for doneness by gently pulling on bones. When they begin to pull away from meat, they are ready to serve.

GRILLED HERBED CHICKEN QUARTERS

Recipe from

1996 Southern Living Annual Recipes

2 (0.75-ounce) envelopes garlic-and-herb

salad dressing mix

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup dry sherry

2 (2-1/2 to 3-pound) whole chickens,

quartered and skinned

1) Combine first three ingredients in a shallow dish or heavy-duty, zip-top plastic bag; add chicken. Cover or seal; chill 8 hours or overnight, turning chicken occasionally. 2) Remove chicken from marinade, discarding marinade. 3) Cook, covered with grill lid, over medium-hot coals (350 to 400 degrees) 50 to 60 minutes or until a meat thermometer inserted in thickest portion of chicken registers 180 degrees, turning occasionally. Yield: 8 servings. Note: For salad dressing mix, we used Good Seasons.

EDNA’S GREENS

Recipe from

1996 Southern Living’s Annual Recipes

4-1/2 pounds fresh greens

(collard, mustard, or turnip)

1 pound salt pork (streak of lean) or

smoked pork shoulder

3 quarts water

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1) Remove and discard stems and discolored spots from greens. Wash greens thoroughly; drain and cut greens into strips. Set aside. 2) Slice salt pork at 1/4-inch intervals, cutting to, but not through, the skin. 3) Combine salt pork, water, and pepper in a large Dutch oven; bring mixture to a boil. Cover, reduce heat, and simmer 1 hour. 4) Add greens, and cook, uncovered, 17 minutes or until tender. Serve with a slotted spoon. Yield: 2 to 4 servings.

JANE KREBS’ GARLIC BREAD

Recipe from

1996 Southern Living’s Annual Recipes

1/2 cup butter or margarine, softened

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 cloves garlic, pressed

1/4 teaspoon dried marjoram

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1 (16-ounce) loaf French bread,

cut into 1-inch slices

1) Combine first five ingredients, and spread between bread slices. 2) Reassemble loaf, and wrap in heavy duty aluminum foil; place on a baking sheet. 3) Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Open foil and bake five additional minutes or until crisp and golden. Slice crosswise into 1-inch slices. Serve immediately. Yield: 1 loaf.

LANE CAKE

Recipe from

1996 Southern Living Annual Recipes

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

2 cups sugar

3-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

8 egg whites

Lane Cake Filling (see recipe below)

1) Beat butter at medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy; gradually add sugar, beating well. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt; add to butter mixture alternately with milk, beginning and ending with flour mixture. Beat at low speed after each addition until blended. 2) Beat egg whites at high speed until stiff. Stir one-third of egg whites into batter; gently fold in remaining egg whites. Spoon into three greased and floured 9-inch round cakepans. 3) Bake at 325 degrees for 25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans on wire racks 10 minutes; remove from pans, and cool completely on wire racks. 4) Spread Lane Cake Filling between layers and on top and sides of cake. Yield: 1 (3-layer) cake.

LANE CAKE FILLING

Recipe from

1996 Southern Living Annual Recipes

12 egg yolks

1-1/2 cups sugar

3/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 cup bourbon

1-1/2 cups finely chopped pecans

1-1/2 cups finely chopped raisins

1-1/2 cups flaked coconut

1) Beat egg yolks at medium speed with an electric mixer 3 minutes; gradually add sugar, beating until blended. Beat 3 minutes. Gradually add butter; beat at low speed until blended. 2) Pour mixture into top of a double boiler; bring water to a boil. Cook, stirring constantly, 20 minutes or until mixture thickens and candy thermometer registers 185 degrees. Remove from heat; stir in vanilla and remaining ingredients. Cool slightly. Yield: 5 cups.

ROBERT MOEHLING’S

CLASSIC KEY LIME PIE

ROBERT IS HERE, HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA

Recipe from Field to Feast

CRUST: (makes 8-inch pie)

1-1/4 cups graham cracker crumbs

2 tablespoons sugar

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

FILLING:

4 egg yolks

14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons fresh

Key lime juice

TOPPING:

3/4 cup chilled heavy cream

Make the Crust: Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Stir together graham cracker crumbs, sugar, and butter in a bowl with a fork until combined. Press onto bottom and sides of 9-inch pie plate. Bake on middle rack of oven 10 minutes; cool completely.

Make the Filling and Bake: Whisk together egg yolks and condensed milk. Add Key lime juice and whisk until mixture thickens slightly. Pour filling into crust and bake on middle rack of oven 15 minutes. Cool completely, then refrigerate, covered, at least 8 hours.

Make the Topping: Just before serving, whip cream with an electric mixer until stiff. Serve pie topped with the whipped cream.

JODIE MCCOY’S COFFEE PIE

Recipe from

1996 Southern Living All-Time Favorites

1 cup water

1 tablespoon instant coffee granules

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

30 large marshmallows, cut into fourths

1 cup whipping cream, whipped

1 baked 9-inch pastry shell

1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans, toasted

Garnishes: whipped cream, chocolate-

covered coffee beans

Bring water to a boil in a heavy saucepan; add coffee granules, stirring to dissolve. Add butter and marshmallows to pan. 2) Cook over low heat until marshmallows melt, stirring occasionally. Cool completely. 3) Fold whipped cream into coffee mixture; spoon into pastry shell. Sprinkle evenly with nuts. Cover and chill at least 8 hours. Garnish if desired. Yield: 1 9-inch pie.