Contestants show up for Apopka BBQ Showdown this weekend

This weekend, the aroma of steak and barbecue will waft through the open air thanks to the 2022 Apopka BBQ Showdown and Steak Cookoff.

Sanctioned by the Florida BBQ Association, the Apopka BBQ Showdown is today, Friday, February 11, and Saturday, February 12, at the Northwest Recreation Complex, 3710 Jason Dwelley Parkway, Apopka. The competition set up is at 2500 Appy Lane.

The Steak Cookoff Association is sanctioning the steak cookoff.

The wings competition will begin today, Friday, February 11, at 6 p.m. The barbecue competition’s People’s Choice Tasting will be held on Saturday, February 12

from 3-5 p.m. The award ceremony will be at 5:30 p.m.

The Saturday Sounds Concert with The Alter Eagles will be 5-7 p.m. at the amphitheater.

A quiet time is in effect from 11 p.m. of the night prior to judging until 6 a.m. the following morning. Failure to observe this quiet time may subject the offender(s) to removal from the contest site.

Teams Head Cook/Pitmaster must be sanctioned and in good standing to compete.

For more information, visit www.apopka.net/bbq.

