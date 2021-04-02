City, YMCA looking at options after YMCA says it needs millions for Wewa

The Central Florida YMCA has not rejected the city of Apopka’s $4.2-million offer to buy Camp Wewa, but YMCA leaders have told Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson that the organization needs to realize at least $5 million for the sale of the 70-acre parcel located in Apopka.

As part of the effort to get to the $5-million purchase price, the YMCA will have a survey done of the property that it has owned since 1943 because there is disagreement between Apopka and the YMCA over how much of the parcel is actually developable. The YMCA has a developer that has offered a reported $6 million for the property, but that is based on the full 70 acres being developable.

“I had a meeting with Dan (Wilcox, YMCA president/CEO) and Chip Webb, who is on the board, and they said they needed to somehow get to $5 million. I said, ‘Well, guys, this ($4.2 million) is what can do. I can’t pay more than that,’” Mayor Nelson said.

Nelson said that the survey could take a month or so because surveyors are busy now with a housing boom in Central Florida.

Camp Wewa, located at 221 S. Binion Rd., Apopka, has been operated as a summer camp for nearly 80 years, but the YMCA’s finances have been drastically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the sale of Camp Wewa is expected to help the YMCA keep itself afloat.

