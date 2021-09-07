City of Apopka seeks volunteers for Camp Wewa overhaul project

Volunteers are being sought for the Camp Wewa overhaul project, which will encompass landscaping, painting, replacing light fixtures and fans, and general cleanup.

“Camp Wewa: Lowe’s Volunteer Days” will run from Wednesday through Friday, September 8-10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Camp Wewa site, according to the city of Apopka newsletter.

Camp Wewa is located at 221 S. Binion Road, Apopka.

The city of Apopka is partnering with Lowe’s Home Improvement for the three days. There will be 150 employees each day refurbishing the camping site – 10 individuals per store, from 15 stores throughout Central Florida.

Groups and individuals are invited to participate. Lunch will be provided.

On August 30 at Apopka City Hall, Colleen Manahan, chief financial officer for YMCA of Central Florida, and Mayor Bryan Nelson signed closing documents before witnesses for the YMCA to sell Camp Wewa to the city of Apopka for $4.7 million.

The city has plans to keep operating Camp Wewa as a summer overnight camp for youngsters from around Central Florida, as well as open it to Apopka residents for use of its facilities such as the pool, outdoor basketball court, and other amenities, including two lakes.

On August 31, about 25 Lowe’s employees were at Camp Wewa, inspecting buildings and getting their assignments for September 8-10. These 25 employees will lead their groups in renovating sections of the Camp Wewa property, which will be divided into pods.

A grand opening of the overhauled Camp Wewa is planned for Saturday, September 18.

For questions, contact the city’s parks and recreation department at 407-703-1784.

The Apopka Chief and The Planter are weekly community newspapers, independently owned and family operated, that have served the greater Apopka area in Central Florida since 1923 and 1965 respectively. Subscribe today!

Follow The Apopka Chief on Facebook.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Twitter.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Instagram.