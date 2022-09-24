City of Apopka makes sandbags available for residents

***From the city of Apopka website***



Sandbags will be available for residents beginning Sunday, September 25.



The City of Apopka will have sandbags available for residents at Edwards Field located at the corner of Forest and 1st Street (behind Kit Land Nelson Park). To get to Edwards Field, please take Highland Avenue near the Dog Park. Limit 10 bags per household. Shovels are available for residents to fill the sandbags.



The hours of operation are:

Sunday, September 25, 2022 from 1 PM to 6 PM

Monday, September 26, 2022 from 7 AM to 7 PM

Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from 7 AM to 7 PM



For residents in unincorporated Orange County, please check the County’s website for their self-serve sandbag program at http://orangecountyfl.net/EmergencySafety/EmergencyInformation.aspx.