City of Apopka holds 9/11 memorial ceremony

This morning, the Apopka Fire Department and Apopka Police Department conducted this year’s 9/11 memorial ceremony, where the community honored and remembered those who perished in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

The ceremony took place outside Apopka City Hall on East Main Street in Apopka.

Florida House 39 Representative Doug Bankson led the ceremony in place of Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson, who couldn’t make it to the ceremony. Congressman Daniel Webster also spoke.

Police Chief Michael McKinley and Fire Chief Sean Wylam recapped the tragic events of 9/11 in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Penn.

An extended story and more pictures will appear in the Friday, September 15 issue of The Apopka Chief.

