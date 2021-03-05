City Council makes offer to YMCA for Camp Wewa

Based on the lower of two appraisals of Camp Wewa, the Apopka City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday, March 3, to offer $4.2 million for the 70-acre parcel owned by the Central Florida YMCA in an effort to keep the camp and its amenities as a park and recreational area for city residents.

It’s now up to the YMCA Board of Directors to accept or reject the city’s offer for Camp Wewa, which is about $1.8 million less than what a developer has reportedly offered the YMCA for the property, as well as the amount of the second appraisal for the city.

Camp Wewa, located at 221 S. Binion Rd., Apopka, has been operated by the YMCA since 1943, but the YMCA’s finances have been drastically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the sale of Camp Wewa is expected to help the YMCA keep itself afloat.

If the YMCA agrees to sell Camp Wewa to the city for $4.2 million, the city will utilize various funds to come up with that money, including $1.3 million for a piece of property the city owns at the southeast corner of the intersection of Park Avenue and Sandpiper Street. One area of revenue that could be used for the purchase of Camp Wewa, but it wasn’t mentioned during the discussion is the recreation impact fee fund. Last week, Mayor Nelson said that fund has about $1 million that could be used for the purchase of the property.

The city also owns other property on Harmon Road about two miles south of Camp Wewa that would bring an expected $2.4 million, giving the city more than enough money to buy Camp Wewa.

The camp has a pool, a dining hall with a kitchen, an outdoor basketball court, several camping lodges, as well as other amenities, including access to two lakes, but there are an estimated $2 million in updates and improvements that will be needed for the camp and its buildings, such as compliance with regulations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and other improvements, including a fresh coat of paint and other upgrades.

The Apopka Chief and The Planter are weekly community newspapers, independently owned and family operated, that have served the greater Apopka area in Central Florida since 1923 and 1965 respectively.