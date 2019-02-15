Chicken Cacciatora is easy to make and delightful to taste

We have a recipe for Bavarian Beef, compliments of Mary Demetree, from the cookbook we recently found in our archives that was published by the ladies of the Sertoma Club, back in the mid-1980s, Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka.

Another recipe from Mary Demetree in Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka, is Chicken Cacciatora, which (according to Wikipedia) refers to a meal prepared “hunter-style” with onions, herbs, usually tomatoes, often bell peppers, and sometimes wine.

From the Apopka Historical Society’s Preserving the Big Potato, try their fried potato recipe called Niedernader Potatoes.

Zucchini Italian is a recipe from Anne Paxson in Cooking with Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka. We appreciate the Sertoma Club and all their good works, and we especially enjoy their recipes.

Spinach Salad is a favorite of mine and so many of you readers. This one is from Savannah Style and looks fit for a special occasion.

Kohlrabi, also known as a German turnip, has a mild, sweet flavor and crisp crunch and provides an unexpected base for this refreshing slaw. We have borrowed Superganic Farm’s recipe from Field to Feast.

From The New York Times NEW Natural Foods Cookbook, by Jean Hewitt, we have Homemade Strawberry Ice Cream.

MARY DEMETREE’S

BAVARIAN BEEF

Recipe from Cooking with

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

2 pounds boneless chuck cut into 1-inch cubes

2 tablespoons fat or oil

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 medium onions, sliced 1/4 inch thick

1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon dill seed

1 teaspoon caraway seed

1 teaspoon paprika

12 ounces beer

1 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons flour

1 pound-13 ounces sauerkraut

Brown beef in fat. Add salt, pepper, onion, garlic, dill, caraway seed, paprika and beer. Cover and simmer 1-1/2 to 2 hours or until meat is tender. Stir in sour cream mixed with flour. Heat until slightly thickened. Serve over heated sauerkraut. Serves 6.

MARY DEMETREE’S

CHICKEN CACCIATORA

Recipe from Cooking with

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

3-1/2 pound broiler/fryer cut into serving pieces

1/2 cup flour

1/2 cup olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 carrot, chopped

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

1 bay leaf, crushed

3 cans canned Italian tomatoes

Pepper

3 anchovies, mashed

1 cup Chianti wine

Dredge chicken in flour and brown in olive oil in a skillet. Remove the chicken and, in the remaining oil, sauté onion, garlic, carrot, parsley, and bay leaf until the onion is golden. Strain the tomatoes and add the tomato pulp to the skillet. Add pepper and anchovies. Bring the sauce to a boil. Add the chicken and Chianti and simmer for 45 minutes, or until the chicken is tender. Serves 4.

NEIDERNADER POTATOES

Recipe from

Apopka Historical Society’s

Preserving the Big Potato –

A Collection of Potato Recipes

2-1/2 pounds potatoes (boiled)

2 teaspoons butter

Salt and pepper

4 teaspoons sour cream

1 egg

Parsley

Peel cold cooked potatoes, cut into cubes. Fry potatoes in melted butter, season to taste. Mix sour cream and egg. Pour over potatoes and cook until thickened. Serve garnished with parsley.

Yield: Serves 6.

ANNE PAXSON’S

ZUCCHINI ITALIAN

Recipe from Cooking with

Foliage La Sertoma of Apopka

4 medium sized zucchini

1 medium onion

3 cups whole tomatoes

3 cloves garlic

1 teaspoon basil

1/4 cup oil

Parmesan cheese

Wash zucchini. Slice onion and zucchino thin. Put into skillet with oil. Simmer until tender, about 10 minutes. Add tomatoes, garlic and basil. Cover and cook 10 to 15 minutes longer. Sprinkle with cheese before serving

SPINACH SALAD

Recipe from Savannah Style, a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

1 pound fresh spinach, washed and drained

2 apples, peeled and diced

8 slices bacon, fried and crumbled

1/2 cup almonds, slivered and sautéed in bacon grease

2 green onions, sliced

Dressing:

1 cup oil

3 tablespoons sugar

2-2/3 teaspoons dry mustard

5 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon cider vinegar

Blend dressing thoroughly and toss lightly over salad.

SUPERGANIC FARM’S

(PENSACOLA) KOHLRABI

CILANTRO-LIME KOHL SLAW

Recipe from Field to Feast

1/2 cup mayonnaise (you can substitute plain yogurt, if desired)

1 lime, juiced

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Dash hot sauce

1/2 large bunch fresh cilantro, roughly chopped

2 kohlrabi heads, peeled and shredded

2 carrots, peeled and shredded

1 green bell pepper, cut into thin matchsticks

1 jalapeno pepper, cut into thin rounds (optional)

Whisk together mayonnaise (or yogurt), lime juice, salt, pepper, and hot sauce in a small bowl. Stir in cilantro and set aside.

Combine shredded kohlrabi, carrots, green pepper, and jalapeno (if using) in a large bowl. Top with a dressing and toss to combine. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before serving.

HOMEMADE

STRAWBERRY ICE CREAM

The New York Times

New Natural Foods Cookbook

Copyright 1982 by Jean Hewitt

2 cups strawberries, washed and sliced if large

1 cup honey

1 cup ice-cold water

1 cup soy milk powder

2 egg yolks

1/2 cup chilled vegetable oil

Combine the strawberries and honey, cover and chill in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour. Put the water and soy milk powder in the container of an electric blender or food processor. Blend until smooth and thick. Add the egg yolks and blend well again. Add the oil slowly while blending on low speed or processing. Blend or process at high speed until smooth and thick. Add the strawberry mixture and blend again. Pour into chilled ice cube trays and freeze until the mixture is solid around the edges and slightly mushy in the middle. Turn into the blender or food processor and blend or process until smooth. Return to the trays; freeze again. Repeat the freezing and blending or processing twice more, and serve frozen. Store any leftover ice cream in covered container in the freezer. Yield: Four servings.