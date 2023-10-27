Chicken and rice could be called Chicken Perloo in the lowcountry

Mrs. Meggett has a recipe for Chicken Perloo. She says, “Many of the one-pot rice dishes in the Lowcountry and the South can trace their origins back to west Africa. There’s jollof rice in West Africa, jambalaya in Louisiana, and here in the Lowcountry? We’ve got red rice and chicken perloo. Chicken perloo has a lot of the same European and African cooking styles you find in dishes like Spanish paella and Ghanaian jollof rice. However, tender chicken, broth, and perfectly fluffed rice make this a true Lowcountry dish.”

New Orleans Barbecue Shrimp comes to us from Southern Living’s 2009 All-Time Favorites.

Here is a recipe for Marvin Woods’ macaroni salad. This recipe makes 6 servings, enough for most family meals. He says, “Most macaroni is tube-shaped, but there are other forms including shells, twists, and ribbons. Elbows are, of course, the favorite. Beware, most macaroni doubles in size during cooking.

Marv says, “This is one of the celebrated salads of the South. Whether it is an indoor or an outdoor function, you will usually see a few different versions of this salad. I also like to add flaked crabmeat or fresh tuna to this basic recipe. Other ingredients to think about using are ham, boiled eggs, sausage, and tomatoes.”

Marvin Woods says, regarding his Marv Spice (Savory), “I use this spice mixture in my Macaroni and Cheese as well as in fish, chicken, and meat dishes that I feel can use a touch of inspiration.”

We found a wonderful peach cobbler recipe in Hearty Country Cooking, from Mark Sohn. You can find peaches in most of the markets.

Mark says, “From the Alleghenies to the Smokies and from the Blue Ridge west to the Highland Rim, this shortcake-style or biscuit-type cobbler is a favorite.”

From Charleston Receipts, which is America’s oldest Junior League Cook in print (1950), we have Huckleberry Pie from Mrs. Thomas Legare, Jr. You may use premade pie crust if you like.

EMILY MEGGETT’S

CHICKEN PERLOO

Recipe from Gullah Geechee Home Cooking by Emily Meggett

6 tablespoons bacon grease or

vegetable oil

1/2 pound salt pork, cut into

1-inch chunks

1 cup roughly chopped onion

5 cups chicken broth

1 teaspoon Nature’s Seasons

(Morton’s Nature’s Seasons

Seasoning Blend)

1 teaspoon poultry seasoning

1 pound cooked chicken thighs, skin removed and roughly

chopped

2-1/2 cups long-grain white rice,

unrinsed

1) In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, heat 2 tablespoons of the bacon grease or oil over high heat. Once the grease or oil is shimmering, add the salt pork and cook on high heat for 1 minute. Pour the remaining bacon grease or oil into the pot. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook the salt pork for about 5 minutes, until browned. 2) Once browned, remove the salt pork from the pot and set aside. Leave enough oil to coat the bottom of the pot. Add the onion and fry for 1 minute. Return the cooked salt pork to the pot and cook the onion and salt pork together over low heat for about 5 minutes, until onion just darkens. 3) Add the broth, Nature’s Seasons, and poultry seasoning and bring to a boil. 4) Once boiling, add the chicken. Cook for about 2 minutes, then add the rice. Adjust the heat to medium-low and cook until most of the liquid has been absorbed, 10 to 15 minutes. 5) If using a steamer, transfer the rice mixture to the top of the steamer, cover and steam over medium heat for about 20 minutes, until done. If you’re using the regular pot, continue to cook the rice mixture on medium-low heat for 20 to 25 minutes, until the rice has absorbed all of the broth. Once done, stir the rice with a fork, and serve immediately.

NEW ORLEANS

BARBECUE SHRIMP

Recipe from SOUTHERN LIVING’S 2009 ALL-TIME FAVORITES

4 pounds unpeeled, large raw shrimp or 6 pounds shrimp with heads on

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup chili sauce

1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce

2 lemons, sliced

4 garlic cloves, chopped

2 tablespoons Creole seasoning

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon ground red pepper

1/2 teaspoon hot sauce

1) Spread shrimp in a shallow, aluminum foil-lined broiler pan. 2) Combine butter and remaining ingredients in a medium saucepan over low heat, stirring until butter melts; pour over shrimp. Cover and chill 2 hours, turning shrimp every 30 minutes. 3) Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes, turning shrimp once. Serve with French bread. Makes 8 servings.

Notes: Offer plenty of napkins, paper towels, or, if you have them, bibs. (If you don’t like getting your hands dirty when you eat, this isn’t the dish for you.)

Leftover shrimp keep well in the refrigerator for a day or two. Be careful not to overcook them when reheating.

MACARONI SALAD

The New Low-Country Cooking

by Marvin Woods

1-1/2 pounds elbow macaroni, cooked according to package

directions, drained, and cooled

1/2 cup sweet pickle relish

1/2 cup finely chopped celery

1/4 cup finely chopped onion

1/4 cup finely chopped red bell

pepper

1/4 cup finely chopped green

bell pepper

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Dijon-style mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon Marv Spice

1/2 teaspoon celery salt

Salt and freshly ground black

pepper to taste

Place the macaroni in a large bowl. Add the remaining ingredients and stir gently to combine. Add the remaining ingredients and stir gently to combine. Taste and check the seasoning, adding salt and pepper if needed. Because of the mayonnaise, I serve this salad chilled. It can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 7 to 10 days.

MARV SPICE (SAVORY)

The New Low-Country Cooking

by Marvin Woods

1 tablespoon ground nutmeg

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon celery salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

In a small bowl, mix all of the ingredients together until combined. Store in an airtight container for up to 6 months.

MARK SOHN’S

PEACH COBBLER

Hearty Country Cooking

FOR THE FILLING:

3 cups sliced fresh peaches

3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

FOR THE CRUST:

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 cup heavy cream

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Arrange the sliced peaches in an 8 x 8 x 2-inch baking pan. 2) In a small mixing bowl, combine the 3/4 cup sugar, cornstarch, and cinnamon. Whisk until the lumps of cornstarch are gone. Pour over the fruit, and place the pan in the oven to warm. 3) Prepare the crust: In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, 2 tablespoons sugar, and baking powder. Stir in the cream. Pat the crust into a flat 8 x 8-inch shape, cut into quarters (for ease of moving it to the pan), and lay it over the peaches. With a knife, slash four steam vents. Return the pan to the oven, and bake for 45 minutes, or until the fruit mixture bubbles up through the center. Healthy Choice Alternative: Replace the heavy cream with skim milk, making the crust less tender. Then, without salt, eggs, or fat, this dessert should fit into a variety of diets. To cut calories, reduce the sugar in the filling to 1/2 cup. Serve warm from the oven, topped with ice cream, heavy cream, or whipped cream. Serve in bowls with a hard sauce or Buttermilk Glaze. Yield: 8 servings.

MRS. THOMAS LEGARE, JR’s HUCKLEBERRY PIE

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Charleston, Inc.

3-1/2 cups berries, fresh or canned

3/4 cups plus 2 teaspoons sugar

1 tablespoon flour

Little bit of butter

1 lemon

Little bit of cream

Wash and drain fresh berries or drain canned berries. Put in pastry-lined 9-inch pie plate. Mix flour with 3/4 cup sugar. Pour over berries. Dot with butter. Sprinkle with lemon juice and some of the rind cut in small pieces. Cover with top crust, brush with cream, sprinkle with sugar. Bake in hot oven (425 degrees Fahrenheit) 15 minutes. Decrease heat to moderate (350 degrees Fahrenheit) and bake 20-30 minutes longer.