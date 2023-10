Changing driving habits and vehicle maintenance can help reduce your gas costs

Gas prices continue to rise, with no relief in sight. And if you’re in the market for a new or used vehicle, you’ll find car prices are up, inventory on lots is low, and, unfortunately, interest rates continue to rise.

If you want to extend the life of your vehicles and save on gas, scheduling periodic maintenance at All Transmission World will help you with both.

Along with properly maintaining your vehicle, All Transmission World offers a few effective driving habits that can help improve the fuel economy of any car.

Drive conservatively. Avoid “jack rabbit” starts. Rapid acceleration and hard braking can lower fuel economy by 15-30 percent at highway speeds and 10-40 percent in stop-and-go traffic.

Use your cruise control. Minimizing speed fluctuations on the highway saves gas.

Observe speed limits. Fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph on most cars, then drops off as speeds increase. Reducing highway speeds by 5 to 10 mph can increase fuel economy 7 to 14 percent.

Be sure to avoid excessive idling and try to plan your trips to minimize backtracking.

Properly maintaining your vehicle will not only ensure its safety and dependability but may also increase fuel efficiency as well as help maintain your vehicle’s value. Periodic maintenance is essential in ensuring a long life for your car, and it goes a long way in keeping your vehicle reliable and worry-free.

Now is the perfect time to take your car in for a full inspection to identify any minor problems before they become major ones. To keep you safely on the road, it’s important to take your car to an auto repair shop that is widely known for their superior service and expertise.

Located in Apopka, All Transmission World has been proudly serving the Greater Orlando area (Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Lake counties) since 1982.

Their goal from the very start has always been to provide outstanding customer service while delivering a quality product at an affordable price, supported by an iron-clad warranty. They recognize the customers are their most precious assets.

Having enjoyed their quality service and products over the years, customers have clamored for All Transmission World to offer many other automotive repairs, from oil changes to brakes to complete engine rebuilds. They have slowly introduced these new services, store by store, to ensure their techs had the proper training and that they could deliver the same high quality and value that their loyal customers have come to expect.

Today, All Transmission World is proud to say that they have accomplished that goal, and they are now providing complete automotive repairs.

They are first and foremost transmission specialists. All Transmission World’s opinion is, move over “brain surgeons” and “rocket scientists.” Make room for “transmission engineers and re-builders” when defining difficult, highly skilled, and demanding performance.

With over 300 parts, hydraulic systems, electrical systems, and computer-controlled operations, today’s drive trains are very sophisticated. The technicians and re-builders at All Transmission World spend many hours at home and on the job staying up to date with the latest products and changes to transmissions coming from the automotive industry.

Some of the most frequently asked transmission questions are listed below along with All Transmission World’s responses:

• “What should my transmission fluid look like?” – When checking the fluid level, take a few seconds to observe its color and consistency. Healthy fluid is clear and has a pink or reddish tint. If the transmission fluid appears dark brown or exudes a burnt odor, the transmission is slipping.

• “What should I do if I have a transmission leak?” – Fluid leaks are signs of trouble. Check the underside of the transmission casing for wetness and the ground directly below the transmission. Catch the leak early and the only expense you may have is a front or rear seal. Leave the leak unattended and extended damage to the transmission can result and lead to a much higher repair bill.

• “How do I know if my transmission is slipping?” – Slipping is the most common driving symptom of transmission trouble. When the transmission slips, the gear changes become drawn out and a slight hesitation is felt as the shifts occur. A vehicle owner should NOT delay in having the problem checked. This condition usually signals an internal failure in the transmission.

Through the years, All Transmission World has strived to give back to the community through their many years of participation in Toys for Tots, Habitat for Humanity, Give Kid’s the World, Second Harvest, Boy Scouts, local school systems, and uncountable smaller local events.

They also are proud to have prioritized local vendors “first” for all their business needs including parts, advertising, insurance, medical needs, office supplies, and equipment needs. They see this as another way to give back to the community and keep dollars and jobs in Central Florida.

They are also very proud of their updated website. It has lots of information about transmissions, as well as other automotive information. Give it a “look see” at Alltransmissionworld.com.

Advertisement