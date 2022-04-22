Apopka Area Chamber’s event deals with details of aging

From estate planning to searching for the right hospice care, experts meted advice on how to care for elderly loved ones as part of the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly educational and networking series.

Presented by the Chamber’s Aging, Apopka Chamber Committee on Elder Affairs and Family Support, the forum took place on Tuesday, April 19, at the Apopka Community Center/VFW building on South Central Avenue in Apopka.

The forum was part of the newly branded Gather and Grow Professional Series, formerly the Breakfast and Learn Series.

The name change is part of the Chamber’s overall effort to revamp its brand. The rebranding ties the city of Apopka to its historical roots as “The Indoor Foliage Capital of the World,” Cate Manley, Chamber CEO/president, confirmed in an email.

Like Breakfast and Learn, the Connect and Grow Professional Series will still take place monthly at the VFW building and feature keynote speakers and panel experts addressing issues impacting the local economic, social, and political spheres.

The Tuesday panelists were Jennifer Englert, attorney and managing partner of the Orlando Law Group; Dr. Abhishek Mishra, medical director of the Home Physicians Group; Amy Cameron O’Rourke, author of the book “The Fragile Years” and owner of O’Rourke and Associates; and John Creighton, community relations manager for Halifax Health.

Bernadette Cipriano-Major, community relations coordinator at Halifax Health, was the panel moderator. Cipriano-Major said that the panel questions were the most commonly asked.

The full story appears in the Friday, April 22, issue of The Apopka Chief.

