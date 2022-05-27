Central Florida Audiology: New Developments to Help You Hear Even Better

Amy Davis, Au.D., and her hearing care practice, Central Florida Audiology, are excited to announce a second office location and the addition of a new provider: Dr. Cynthia Quintana, Au.D.

The new office is located at 200 North Park Ave, Suite B. Dr. Davis is proud to expand the Apopka community’s access to hearing care and continues to support patients and their loved ones with compassionate, expert treatment.

“One of the greatest joys in my life is being able to communicate with the people I love,” says Dr. Davis, an Apopka native. “I wanted to help people with hearing loss be able to communicate and enjoy time with those who mean the most to them.”

Personalized Approach From a New Provider

Like Dr. Davis, Dr. Quintana is an audiologist, or hearing doctor, who is passionate about helping people connect with loved ones and hear music again. She specializes in hearing loss and hearing aid fitting, programming, and maintenance, and supports Central Florida Audiology’s ongoing commitment to the Apopka community. She takes the time to get to know you and the specific listening situations you find most challenging, educates you along the way about hearing in general and your unique hearing loss, and works with you on a better-hearing plan tailored to your individual needs.

If your plan includes hearing technology, she matches her recommendation to your needs, with solutions that work best for your level of hearing loss, complement your lifestyle, and fit within your budget. As an integral part of your investment in better hearing, you also get free follow-up adjustments and hearing retraining programs.

Dr. Quintana offers a full range of diagnostic and preventive hearing health care services, including:

Hearing aid evaluations

Cochlear implant evaluations

Hearing aid and cochlear implant adjustments

Tinnitus retraining therapy

Rehabilitative and preventive counseling

Accessible Care

Nothing is more important to the providers at Central Florida Audiology than serving the community. They’re dedicated not only to staying atop the latest technological advancements in the hearing industry but also to offering the most current options to patients.

Central Florida Audiology isn’t a hearing aid retailer or big-box outlet. It’s an alternative to cookie-cutter medical care. Anyone can simply sell you a hearing aid. But Central Florida Audiology offers the expertise, professional service, and continuing support it takes to truly experience success with better hearing and to take full advantage of today’s highly customizable, highly programmable, custom-fit hearing devices.

Choosing a hearing professional is an important decision. The personal relationships you develop with the staff will continue long after your initial appointment. Dr. Davis and Dr. Quintana both understand what is vital to your continued satisfaction with your investment in better hearing and are committed to supporting your every need.

Highest Standards

Central Florida Audiology is the only AudigyCertified™ hearing care practice in the region, recognized as an elite private hearing care practice in North America by Audigy for offering the most up-to-date diagnostics and technology and upholding the highest standards of patient care.

The practice’s AudigyCertified status allows the practice to collaborate with top-quality, experienced audiologists across the United States as well as offer the exclusive AGX® Hearing brand, backed by a combination of state-of-the-art hearing care with the most effective, up-to-date technology available.

If it seems impossible to feel informed with today’s hearing aid advertising — the sheer number and types of devices available can seem overwhelming — let Dr. Davis and her team cut through the noise with patient-centered, education-focused, compassionate hearing care. Give Central Florida Audiology a call today at 407.358.7045!

