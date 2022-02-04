Central Florida Audiology: ‘Hear’ for All Your Listening Needs

Dr. Davis is an audiologist — think of her as a hearing doctor — who’s passionate about helping people connect with loved ones and hear music again. She counts her own family as inspiration.

“One of the greatest joys in my life is being able to communicate with the people I love,” says Dr. Davis, an Apopka native. “I wanted to help people with hearing loss be able to communicate and enjoy time with those who mean the most to them.”

Personalized

Approach

Because Dr. Davis understands how important hearing is to your relationships and life, she’s more than an expert on the latest hearing technology. She takes the time to get to know you and the specific listening situations you find most challenging, educates you along the way about hearing in general and your unique hearing loss, and works with you on a better-hearing plan tailored to your individual needs.

If your plan includes hearing technology, she matches her recommendation to your needs, with solutions that work best for your level of hearing loss, complement your lifestyle, and fit within your budget. As an integral part of your investment in better hearing, you also get free follow-up adjustments and hearing retraining programs.

Dr. Davis offers a full range of diagnostic and preventive hearing health care services, including:

Hearing aid evaluations

Cochlear implant evaluations

Hearing aid and cochlear implant adjustments

Tinnitus retraining therapy

Rehabilitative and preventive counseling

Custom hearing protection

Newborn hearing screenings

Accessible Care

Nothing is more important to Dr. Davis than serving the community. She’s dedicated not only to staying atop the latest technological advancements in the hearing industry but also to offering the most current options to her patients. And with a NEW Apopka office at 200 N. Park Ave, Suite B, Dr. Davis continues to make hearing care accessible for patients and their loved ones through her two convenient locations.

As you can see, Central Florida Audiology isn’t a hearing aid retailer or big-box outlet. It’s an alternative to cookie-cutter medical care. Anyone can simply sell you a hearing aid. But Central Florida Audiology offers the expertise, professional service, and continuing support it takes to truly experience success with better hearing and to take full advantage of today’s highly customizable, highly programmable, custom-fit hearing devices.

Choosing a hearing professional is an important decision. The personal relationships you develop with the staff will continue long after your initial appointment. Dr. Davis understands what is vital to your continued satisfaction with your investment in better hearing, and she’s committed to being here to support your every need and put your interests first.

Highest Standards

Central Florida Audiology is the only AudigyCertified™ hearing care practice in the region, recognized as an elite private hearing care practice in North America by Audigy for offering the most up-to-date diagnostics and technology and upholding the highest standards of patient care.

The practice’s AudigyCertified™ status allows Dr. Davis to collaborate with top-quality, experienced audiologists across the United States as well as offer the exclusive AGX® Hearing brand, backed by a combination of state-of-the-art hearing care with the most effective, up-to-date technology available.

If it seems impossible to feel informed with today’s hearing aid advertising — the sheer number and types of devices available can seem overwhelming — let Dr. Davis cut through the noise with her patient-centered, education-focused, compassionate patient care. Give Central Florida Audiology a call today at 407.358.7045!

