Celebrate with Roast Duck and Garlic Smashed Potatoes

In preparation for our holidays coming up, we have a special recipe for Suckling Pig. You will need to talk to a butcher you trust to arrange delivery in time for the occasion. I called our Publix close by, and they can get one for you if you ask a few days in advance. They are frozen and will take a couple days to thaw, probably like a large turkey. The price they quoted on the phone was $3.99 per pound, not prohibitively expensive. Other stores in our area can probably supply them, as well.

We wish to thank Field to Feast for Renee Savary’s Roast Duck recipe below. This wonderful book, describing the growing and preparation of fresh foods from Florida, was copyrighted in 2012 by Pam Brandon, Katie Farmand, and Heather McPherson.

Bea Byrd’s baked cheese and shrimp custard is shared by First Presbyterian of Apopka’s Treasures and Pleasures.

Mary Frances Mancuso’s Garlic Smashed Potatoes, from Apopka Historical Society’s Preserving the Big Potato, is a wonderfully tasty dish for special occasions or any other time.

From the Apopka Woman’s Club, we have Vera Lester’s Eggplant Casserole. It is very tasty and your family will love it.

Mrs. Earl Nelson’s Cocoa Cake is a big hit. We thank the Apopka Woman’s Club for sharing their recipes with us through WHAT’S COOKIN’?

Susan Nielsen’s Blueberry Cream Muffins are especially enticing. They are not difficult to make, and the recipe calls for either fresh or frozen blueberries. Feeding the Flock from New Vision Community Church is just full of winning recipes.

THE PROGRESSIVE FARMER’S

SOUTHERN COOKBOOK’S

ROAST SUCKLING PIG

1 (16-pound) pig

1 tablespoon salt

16 cups stuffing

1 cup water

Melted butter or margarine.

Clean pig and scrub inside thoroughly, especially feet, ears, and mouth. Wipe with a damp cloth. Rub inside and out with salt. Fill cavity loosely with stuffing, draw edges of opening together with skewers and lace with a strong cord. Press forefeet and hind feet forward and skewer or tie in place. Force a block of wood or an apple in the mouth to hold it open. Cover ears and tail with aluminum foil to keep from burning. Cut several small gashes through the skin along back of neck to allow excess fat to escape. Place in upright position in open roasting pan and add 1 cup water. Roast at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 3 to 3-1/2 hours, basting occasionally. Yield: 16 servings.

RENEE SAVARY’S ROAST DUCK

TWIN OAKS FARM, BONIFAY

Recipe from Field to Feast

1 cleaned, fresh duck

Coarse sea salt, to taste

1 lemon, zested

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, roughly chopped

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 cup dry white wine

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit

Rub duck with salt, lemon zest, and olive oil, then cut the skin in a crosshatched pattern without cutting into the meat. This opens the skin to let extra fat drip away and baste the duck.

Place duck breast side down on a rack set inside a roasting pan. Roast for one hour, then turn duck breast side up. Add the onion to bottom of roasting pan and continue roasting until skin is crisp and meat reaches 170 degrees Fahrenheit on an instant-read thermometer, about 45 minutes per pound.

Remove duck from oven, cover with foil and let rest 15 minutes before carving. In the meantime, remove onions and set aside. Pour off all but a few tablespoons of duck fat. (Reserve extra fat for a later use.)

Place roasting pan over two burners on the stove. Add Dijon, wine, and salt and pepper to taste. Whisk to combine and bring to a boil. Simmer for a few minutes until thickened. Serve this sauce along with the duck and onions.

BEA BIRD’S BAKED CHEESE AND SHRIMP CUSTARD

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

1/2 cup finely chopped celery

1/4 cup butter

4 slices of bread, cut in 1/2-inch cubes

1/2 pound cooked, cleaned shrimp

1-1/2 cups cheddar cheese, grated

3 eggs, well beaten

1-1/2 cups milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

Saute onion and celery in butter for 5 minutes or until soft. Add bread cubes and lightly toss to coat with butter. Turn a third of the bread mixture into 1-1/2 quart greased casserole. Add half of the shrimp, then half of the cheese. Repeat the layers of bread, shrimp and cheese and top with a layer of bread mixture. Combine the eggs, milk and salt and pour over layers; sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes or until set and a knife inserted in custard comes out clean.

MARY FRANCIS MANCUSO’S

GARLIC SMASHED POTATOES

Recipe from Apopka Historical Society, Preserving the Big Potato

6 tablespoons butter

4 cloves of garlic, peeled

1-1/2 pounds Idaho potatoes, peeled and cut into eighths

1 cup milk or half and half

Salt and pepper to taste

Melt half of the butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Add garlic cloves. Cover and cook until golden and tender (about 20 minutes), stirring occasionally. Transfer mixture to a food processor and puree. Cover potatoes with salt water in a large saucepan and boil on medium-high heat until tender. Drain and mash potatoes with a potato masher or electric mixer. Add remaining butter, milk, garlic mixture, and seasonings. Beat until light and fluffy. Serve warm.

VERA LESTER’S

EGGPLANT CASSEROLE

Recipe from The Apopka Woman’s Club, What’s Cookin’?

1 onion

1 green pepper

1 eggplant

1 can tomatoes

Salt and pepper to taste

Ritz crackers, crumbled

Peel eggplant, slice and dip in flour. Fry in cooking oil and then place in casserole dish. Fry chopped onion and green pepper until clear. Pour can of tomatoes in frying pan and cook just a minute or two. Pour this mixture over the eggplant and put cracker crumbs on top. Bake in 325-degree oven for 25 minutes.

MRS. EARL NELSON’S

COCOA CAKE

Recipe from The Apopka Woman’s Club What’s Cookin’?

1/2 cup warm water

1/2 cup cocoa

2/3 cup shortening

1-1/2 cups sugar

2 eggs

2-1/2 cups sifted flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup sour milk or buttermilk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Mix water into cocoa slowly; let stand 5 minutes. Cream the shortening. Add sugar gradually, creaming well. Add eggs one at a time. Beat well. Alternately add sifted dry ingredients and sour milk, beating after each addition. Add the cocoa and vanilla extract. Turn into two greased and floured pans (9-inch layer). Bake in 350 degree Fahrenheit oven for 35 to 40 minutes.

SUSAN NIELSEN’S

BLUEBERRY CREAM MUFFINS

Recipe from

New Vision Community Church

Feeding The Flock

2 eggs

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup sour cream

1 cup blueberries (fresh or frozen)

2 tablespoons sugar mixed with 1 teaspoon cinnamon

This recipe is best when mixed by hand.

Beat eggs, gradually adding sugar. Slowly pour in oil and vanilla. Combine dry ingredients and add sour cream and egg mixture alternately.

Fold in blueberries and spoon into sprayed or paper-lined muffin cups. (If frozen blueberries are used, make sure to defrost completely.)

Sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon topping and bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Makes 18 muffins.